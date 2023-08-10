Aragon Research Releases its First Market Insights Guide Covering AI in Cybersecurity

Cutting-edge report highlights key technology providers and the imperative of AI integration to combat evolving cyber threats.

Palo Alto, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research, a leading technology-focused research and advisory firm, has unveiled its first Market Insights Guide for Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity, 2023. As the digital realm faces increasingly sophisticated threats, this comprehensive guide presents an in-depth analysis of the utilization of AI to bolster cybersecurity measures; Aragon analysts stress the importance of selecting AI-powered security solutions to safeguard an organization's valuable data, systems, and assets.

With the cyber threat landscape constantly evolving, enterprises are recognizing the limitations of traditional signature-based tools. Hackers are harnessing the power of advanced AI technologies to orchestrate highly intricate attacks that necessitate equally advanced defense mechanisms. In response to this pressing need, numerous enterprise security software providers are seamlessly integrating AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enhance threat detection and mitigation.

The Aragon Research Market Insights Guide delves into the sphere of AI-driven cybersecurity, spotlighting 21 major technology providers that are spearheading innovation in this space. The list of companies assessed are:

Akamai, Anomali, Check Point, Cisco, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Cynet, Darktrace, Deep Instinct, Fortinet, Google, IBM, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, Mimecast, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, SentinelOne, Sophos, VMware Carbon Black, and Zscaler.

Enterprise security software is quickly evolving to address new and emerging threats in the digital landscape. No longer are simplistic signature matching tools sufficient to protect the enterprise as hackers are using increasingly powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create highly sophisticated methods of attack. To combat this, many of the current enterprise security software offerings are incorporating advanced AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to identify and remediate threats more effectively.

"Enterprises need to embrace providers that are incorporating AI technologies in their offerings," says Jim Lundy, CEO and Founder of Aragon Research. "If your current cybersecurity technology stack doesn't include AI, then your organization is at an ever-increasing risk of losing the battle to a successful AI-powered attack."

AI acts as a pivotal technology multiplier, infusing cybersecurity solutions with enhanced intelligence and speed. The featured technology providers within the report recognize this critical paradigm shift and have proactively integrated AI and ML capabilities into their cybersecurity offerings, thus fortifying enterprises against increasingly intricate cyber threats.

The Aragon Research Market Insights Guide for Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity, 2023 presents a formidable resource for organizations seeking to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape. As the digital realm confronts relentless and sophisticated cyberattacks, Aragon's newest Research Methodology empowers enterprises to make informed purchasing decisions in selecting AI-infused cybersecurity solutions.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Aragon Research