Aryaka Networks Named a Finalist for CRN's 2023 Tech Innovator Award

Global Managed Unified SASE & SD-WAN Provider Honored for Driving Transformation & Innovation in IT

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aryaka®, the leader in Unified SASE solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Aryaka Networks as a finalist for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Aryaka Networks is being recognized for its Unified SASE with SD-WAN service in the Enterprise Network Security and SD-WAN categories.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. To determine the 2023 winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor entries—including solution provider testimonials—using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

"We're honored to be a finalist for the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator Awards," said Craig Patterson, Senior Vice President of Global Channels for Aryaka. "Our product and solutions engineering teams have worked diligently to create a Unified SASE and SD-WAN solution that delivers secure networking as a global cloud-based managed service. We've also priced and packaged our solution for small and midmarket businesses that need enterprise-level solutions, so Aryaka Accelerate partners can deliver world-class secure networking to businesses of all sizes."

Aryaka's unified SD-WAN and SASE solutions offer cloud-based security and network connectivity fully managed with 24/7 customer service and tech support.

Leveraging Aryaka's new FlexCore™ Layer 2 and 3 network, these solutions enable partners to deliver services optimized for performance and/or cost, expanding the total addressable market for Aryaka's services to include businesses of all sizes – from global enterprises to regional small and medium businesses (SMBs).

In March, Aryaka announced enhanced SASE for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) with entry pricing of less than $150 per site for managed services, including application optimization, network security, multicloud connectivity, and cloud-based observability and control — all supported by lifecycle services management.

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors committed to new and updated products that are creating the biggest opportunities for the solution providers and strategic service providers working on the from lines with customers. said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to each one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

For information about becoming an Aryaka Accelerate Partner, visit https://www.aryaka.com/partners/, contact Aryaka at [email protected], or call 1.877.727.9252.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and Unified SASE solutions. Aryaka meets customers where they are to help them overcome their network and security challenges with an absurdly great customer experience. Aryaka's flexible architecture and all-in-one service are designed to modernize enterprises of any size, enabling them to defy convention and future-proof their businesses. The company's customer base is comprised of hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit http://www.aryaka.com.

