AstroTurf Welcomes Craig Scriven to its Coaches Advisory Board

DALTON, Ga., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AstroTurf, the leading brand in synthetic turf, is delighted to announce that Craig Scriven has joined its Soccer Coaches Advisory Board. Scriven brings a wealth of experience and an impeccable reputation in the world of soccer, making him a valuable addition to the esteemed board.

Scriven is the Board Member and VP of Outdoor Sports for USSSA, and his track record includes roles as former Assistant Coach at Creighton Soccer and the University of Rhode Island. His extensive experience, coupled with his proven leadership skills, make him an invaluable asset to the Advisory Board.

Scriven's appointment is part of AstroTurf's ongoing commitment to enhance the sport's growth and its commitment to providing top-quality turf solutions. His previous experience working with AstroTurf on several projects has contributed to his decision to join the board.

"I am very happy to join AstroTurf's Soccer Advisory Council," Scriven commented. "Having worked with AstroTurf on several projects, they consistently deliver. Their knowledge and passion for high performing soccer turf impressed me, and I am happy to join this tremendous group of sports professionals."

AstroTurf's Director of Soccer, Carl Capellas, noted Scriven's unparalleled ability to develop world-class facilities throughout the country. "Craig always uses AstroTurf to elevate the complexes he works on," Capellas said. "His input and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and advance our soccer turf technology."

Scriven's addition to the Coaches Advisory Board exemplifies AstroTurf's dedication to leading the industry through a strong connection with sports professionals and organizations. His soccer expertise and his history of working with AstroTurf will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing development and enhancement of the company's turf innovations.

About AstroTurf

For athletes and sport enthusiasts, AstroTurf has redefined the way the game is played. The brand offers advanced, state-of-the-art, multi-sport, and specialized synthetic turf systems with proprietary engineered technologies. AstroTurf is passionate about the game and dedicated to providing the best services and products that meet the growing demands of the market.

