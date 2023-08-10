BEL USA Celebrates Achieving the Prestigious 2023 Great Place to Work Certification

BEL USA, parent of DiscountMugs.com and BelPromo.com, earns the 2023 Great Place to Work Certification, outperforming the average U.S. company by 27 points.

MEDLEY, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEL USA, the parent company of DiscountMugs.com, the leading e-commerce provider of promotional products and event favors and BelPromo.com, wholesales supplier of promotional products, proudly announces its 2023 Great Place to Work Certification, a testimony to its dedication to providing an exceptional employee experience. This year, 84% of employees said it's a great place to work – 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work sets the benchmark for employee experience, leadership behaviors, and practices that yield industry-leading revenue, employee retention, and innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that BEL USA stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are thrilled that BEL USA has just become Great Place to Work certified. We value the employee experience and strive to keep it a top priority every day. This award is a testament to all of the hard work we have put in to improve the culture and work experience for all of our employees. We set our sights on becoming the employer of choice, and this certification lets us know that we are on the right track." said President and CEO Sai Koppaka. "We owe our continued success to our dedicated employees and know that we could not have achieved this without each and every one of you. I am proud to lead such amazing people and work for this incredible organization."

BEL USA is committed to workforce diversity and fostering and advancing a culture of inclusion. From recruitment to partnership, our goal is to build and sustain a strong company culture that values different individuals who are accepting of each other regardless of skin color, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, age, or years of service. We understand the importance of having an inclusive work environment where employees can be themselves and feel valued for their contributions.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About BEL USA

BEL USA LLC is one of the largest and fastest-growing promotional products distributors in the United States. It operates two brands under the BEL USA umbrella and caters to a variety of both consumers and small to medium size businesses. BEL USA's business is vertically integrated with a 340,000 square foot operations and warehousing facility based in Miami. BEL markets its products directly through DiscountMugs.com, a premier ecommerce platform, and through marketplace business. BEL also operates a wholesale business, BEL Promo, selling decorated promotional products to other distributors in the industry. BEL employs up to 1,000 employees around the world.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees' report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

