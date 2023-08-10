Bochetto & Lentz, P.C.: Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission Finds Eugene Ray Taken Alive, Jr. Violated Code of Professional Ethics

Ray Taken Alive was found to have violated the Code of Professional Ethics according to Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, we are compelled to address the misleading statements being propagated by Mr. Eugene Ray Taken Alive, Jr. regarding the recent case in which he was found to have violated the Code of Professional Ethics. As the attorney who represented the Complainants Lakota Language Consortium, Wilhelm Meya, Alex Fire Thunder, and Jan Ullrich in this matter, I will clarify the result of the case.

Contrary to the misrepresentations being disseminated by Mr. Taken Alive, Jr., the Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission ("PTPSC") unequivocally found him to be in violation of the Code of Professional Ethics. Based on the facts presented, the PTPSC made the just determination that Mr. Taken Alive, Jr. had indeed breached the ethical standards that govern the education profession.

It is deeply regrettable that Mr. Taken Alive, Jr. is attempting to distort the truth and propagate misrepresentations regarding the case's outcome. Such misrepresentations not only undermine the credibility of the education system but also disregard the efforts of the PTPSC.

The PTPSC will be issuing a public reprimand to Mr. Taken Alive, Jr. as a direct consequence of his violations. This reprimand serves as an official acknowledgement of his unethical behavior and is intended to uphold the integrity of the teaching profession. It is imperative that the public recognizes that Mr. Taken Alive, Jr. did not prevail in this case; he was found guilty of violating the Code of Professional Ethics.

The Demand for Relief in the Complaint stated that the Complainants "respectfully request that the Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission take such action it deems just and appropriate against Eugene Ray Taken Alive to reprimand him for the inappropriate and unlawful conduct detailed herein." The relief requested by the Complainants was granted by the PTPSC.

I commend my clients for their courage in reporting Mr. Taken Alive, Jr.'s misconduct and for their commitment to maintaining the ethical standards of the education profession. Their steadfastness throughout this process was instrumental in bringing about this just outcome.

We would like to reiterate our appreciation for the Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission's dedication to upholding the integrity of the education system. Their impartial review and findings have ensured that justice was served in this case.

Media Contact

Matthew L. Minsky, Bochetto & Lentz, P.C., 856-722-9595, mminsky@bochettoandlentz.com

SOURCE Bochetto & Lentz, P.C.