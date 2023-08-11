British Swim School Dives into the Greater Anaheim Region

The Nation's Premier 'Learn to Swim' Provider Adds Two New Locations in the City of Orange

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues its rapid expansion across North America with the opening of its newest franchise locations in Greater Anaheim's City of Orange. Lessons will be held at the Embassy Suites at 400 N. State College Boulevard Orange, CA 92868 starting in early August and at the 24-Hour Fitness at 3600 W. Orangewood Avenue. in early September.

New British Swim School owners, Kris and Joanne Salas are no strangers to how businesses run. With extensive backgrounds in healthcare business operations, the couple is well prepared to take on the challenges of franchise ownership. They both specialized in client, resource, and operational management as well as cash application in the healthcare business.

The transition from healthcare to swim schools feels natural for the duo. As they were searching for a new business opportunity, the Salas's trusted the mission that British swim school offered. "British Swim School offers a proven, gentle, and caring teaching method that focuses on water survival skills and risk mitigation," Kris explained. "There are many options for swim lessons, but the programs offered by British Swim School are unique and truly set us apart from all others."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

For Kris and Jojo, swim safety is a driving force behind opening their swim schools. "Swim safety is of utmost importance to us as it encompasses the knowledge, skills, and precautions necessary to minimize risks in water activities," says Kris. "When I was growing up, swimming brought joy, freedom, and personal growth, providing memorable experiences and a sense of accomplishment. As adults, swimming became a means to maintain fitness, relieve stress, and find tranquility."

"We're thrilled to add Kris and Jojo to the British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "We know their first location in Orange will be a terrific addition to the community."

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 315 schools across the United States and Canada.

