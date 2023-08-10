Calling All Green Thumbs 'Plantae Palooza' is Coming to Keel Farms, Featuring an Eclectic Lineup of Plant and Flower Vendors

Keel Farms, home of Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ale & Cider invites visitors young and old to dig in the dirt and enjoy great food, drinks and family fun on August 19, 2023

PLANT CITY, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keel Farms is excited to announce another fun summer event for the whole family on Saturday August 19, 2023. Plantae Palooza will feature local plant and flower vendors selling unique succulents, aroids, pothos, monsteras and more.

The vendor lineup includes The Citrine Ghost, Emerald Plantopia Greenhouse, Bee Tropical Nursery & Water Gardens, Cactus & Exotics, and Randy's Bromeliads just to name a few.

Food trucks include Agape Greek Bakery with fresh gyros and baklava and A17 Food Truck will provide light and refreshing options of juice, smoothies, and fruit bowls. Visitors can also enjoy the special release of Keel Farms' Agrarian Strawberry Elderflower Cider.

"Before we started producing wine and cider, we were a tree nursery and a farm, so this event takes us back to our roots," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "This is a great way for visitors to learn about a variety of plants and get expert advice. We're looking forward to providing this experience to our valued guests."

This dog-friendly event promises to be the beginning of yet another new tradition on the Keels Farms event calendar.

Plantae Palooza Details

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Hours: 10am - 3pm

Where: Keel Farms 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. Plant City, FL

Dog Friendly: Definitely!

Reservations are recommended to dine in the Tasting Room.

About Keel & Curley Winery

Founded in 1984, the family-owned and operated Keel & Curley Winery is located 11 miles East of Tampa in Plant City. Started with just 10 gallons of blueberry wine in 2003, Keel & Curley Winery now produces over 500,000 bottles of wine annually, and offers visitors lunch and dinner daily as well as tastings, tours, events, and more. The winery also produces Keel Farms Agrarian Ciders, a line of delicious hard ciders made using Florida fruits.

