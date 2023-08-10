Chapters Health System Volunteer Coordinator Wins Public Service Award

Janie Bennett, Volunteer Coordinator for HPH Hospice, Wins Florida Council on Aging Award

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Florida Council on Aging (FCOA) announced Janie Bennett, volunteer coordinator for HPH Hospice, as a winner of its Quality Senior Living Public Service Award. The FCOA presented the award during the Florida Council on Aging & Florida Power and Light Quality Senior Living Awards Luncheon in Orlando on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The Public Service Award recognizes volunteers of any age in Florida as well as organizations who demonstrate an elevated level of commitment to serving seniors in their respective communities.

"The individuals who are recognized by Quality Senior Living Awards represent the very best in volunteerism and service," said Teresa Barton, FCOA board president. "They are truly heroes who have dedicated much of their lives to seniors and senior causes. They should be celebrated and honored by all of us."

Bennett's work in hospice care spans more than 18 years and her passion for volunteering began as early as elementary school when she volunteered to help handicap students in the fourth grade. As volunteer coordinator for HPH Hospice, Bennett directs and manages the organization's volunteer efforts, which includes working with hospice patients, families and community members.

"I find joy in inspiring others to volunteer," said Bennett. "My motto in life is 'You make the world a better place by caring and giving to others daily.' As a volunteer coordinator, it is important to me to be an example to the volunteers I manage by being a community volunteer myself."

HPH Hospice volunteers make impacts for patients and families in many ways, including through the Chapters Health Valor Program, Chapters Health's signature program supporting Veterans and First Responders. In recent years, the program and its volunteers earned accolades such as two Lightning Community Hero Awards from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022 and for the third consecutive year the non-profit group One Community Now named the Valor Program its presenting sponsor for Operation Stand Down in Pasco County.

"We are thrilled to see Janie receiving this recognition for her work," said Michele Sandoval, interim executive director at HPH Hospice. "She is such an asset in our mission. Her passion and talent for inspiring our volunteers makes our team so much more effective because it's not just about the clinical side. Hospice is about caring for the whole person and their family. Janie and her team of volunteers help make that vision a reality."

About HPH Hospice

HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports patients in Hernando, Pasco and Citrus counties. Since 1984, HPH Hospice has been committed to excellent service through compassionate care, accountability, respect, integrity and the goal of excelling through teamwork to maximize quality of life.

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier healthcare organization, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative care throughout chronic illness progression and beyond. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2023, Chapters Health was named a Top Workplaces USA award-winner; in 2022, earned certified status for information security from HITRUST and for the sixth consecutive year was recognized as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit http://www.chaptershealth.org , like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

