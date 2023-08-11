Coldharbour Recordings Releases Markus Schulz & Sarah de Warren's "Light On," August 11th, 2023

Miami, FL (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Dramatic. Buoyant. Soaring. The new single by progressive DJ/producer Markus Schulz is "Light On," featuring the vocals of Sarah de Warren. The song premiered at Schulz's sold-out show in Miami during Miami Music Week 2023 with the next highly-anticipated live performance taking place at the historic Avalon Hollywood on August 19th during The Rabbit Hole Circus Tour. Markus Schulz featuring Sarah de Warren's "Light On" (Coldharbour) is out on August 11th, 2023.

Luscious orchestral strings on the song's intro set the stage for the dreamlike state of tranquility that follows. Markus Schulz's delicious, pulsating bassline and rhythmic beats cast their spell as Sarah de Warren's angelic vocals add their own layer of bliss. De Warren's sweetly courageous lyrics accompany Schulz's triumphant production with a chorus as uplifting as the world yearns for now. When Schulz performs this song, live, on a packed nightclub or festival dancefloor, not a single person is found standing still.

The philosophy behind Markus Schulz's latest studio album, 'The Rabbit Hole Circus,' centers around a soulful, introverted nature: sounds that are felt within, sonic resonance beneath the surface. "Light On" is the first-time collaboration between Markus Schulz and Sarah de Warren, a vocalist who has excelled across the dance music spectrum. Other artists with whom de Warren has been recognized include Kaskade, Gareth Emery, Tritonal and Lucas Estrada, among others.

Stream Markus Schulz featuring Sarah de Warren's "Light On" (Coldharbour Recordings), here: https://blackhole.lnk.to/lighton

For more information, contact EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS at +1(917) 318-3758, [email protected]. Visit https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com and https://www.coldharbourrecordings.com/.

# # #

EMILY TAN, EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS, https://www.EmilyTanMediaRelations.com, 1 9173183758, [email protected]

SOURCE EMILY TAN MEDIA RELATIONS