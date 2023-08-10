Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea Publishes 2023 Guide on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Illinois

Columbus, Ohio (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Want to learn how to open a coffee shop in Illinois? Get tips on starting a profitable business in The Prairie State from coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Through its 7 Steps to Coffee Shop Success program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 400 entrepreneurs across the country how to open their own independent coffee shops.

In 2022, Crimson Cup published a series of startup guides to help entrepreneurs in each state achieve their dreams of opening their own coffee shops.

For 2023, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has updated its "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Illinois” guide with even more tips and resources.

“Illinois is a terrific place to start a coffee shop!” said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

“Currently, the state has nearly 6,000 residents for every existing coffee shop. That leaves many Illinoisans without a local coffee shop, especially in the smaller cities and towns. The state’s millions of visitors add to the demand for specialty coffee shops.”

The 7 Steps program is based on Ubert’s book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help coffee shop owners master all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

“We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities,” he said.

“From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you.”

To hear about the book in Ubert’s own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

Owners of coffee shops in Illinois towns including Alton, Carlinville, Dowell, Jonesboro, Murphysboro, Norris City, and Sandwich have learned how to open a coffee shop through Crimson Cup’s coffee shop startup program.

At Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery, owner Angie Davis aims to serve the best donuts, cakes, muffins, cookies and other baked goods in Sandwich, Illinois. And, of course, the best coffee.

“I always wanted to do a coffee shop like Central Perk from Friends that would bring our local community together over coffee,” she said. “There’s nothing better than a conversation over a sweet treat and a terrific cup of coffee!”

After years of managing her aunt’s gas station, she bought the building at 1004 E. Church Street and transformed it into a bakery café in 2014.

But, while Angie knew baking, she didn’t understand specialty coffee. After her first coffee supplier failed to help grow the business, she began looking for a better solution.

“I needed a coffee partner who would hold my hands and walk me through the process,” she said.

A referral led her to Crimson Cup. “Carol Laube, my morning baker, connected me to her cousin Penny James, who owns Penny’s Perks Coffee House in Dowell. Penny highly recommended Crimson Cup.

“I’m very grateful it was not a franchise situation,” she said. “Crimson Cup has far exceeded my expectations.”

Asked what advice she has for those who are considering opening a coffee shop – or adding coffee to their existing bakery or café – Angie said, “Definitely go with Crimson Cup. Go Big or Go Home!”

She said working with an established company with a proven, pre-built system has made growing her coffee business much easier.

“They help with everything from recipes to equipment maintenance,” she said. “Just as important, they develop a close relationship with customers so we can work through any issues over the phone.

“The referral from Carol’s cousin Penny was huge because it proved Crimson Cup partners with their customers for the long term,” she concluded.

To help entrepreneurs learn about opening coffee shops, Crimson Cup will continue to post an updated state-level guide each week in 2023 until all 50 states are covered.

“Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation and licensing requirements vary widely,” Ubert said. “We’re excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey.”

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

“If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224.”

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2023 Double Gold awards at the Aurora International Taste Challenge, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine’s 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 400 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and the CRIMSON coffeehouse and retail store in Easton Town Center. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

