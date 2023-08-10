Curbio Selected As "Overall Home Improvement Platform Of The Year" In 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that Curbio, Inc., the leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for Realtors and their clients, has been named "Overall Home Improvement Platform Of The Year" in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Curbio offers pay-at-closing home improvements and manages, executes and provides financing for pre-listing home improvement projects. Curbio handles all aspects of every project, from estimates to labor sourcing, materials ordering and project management, and has specific expertise in renovating to sell.

By using Curbio, real estate agents and their clients can request an estimate for their project online, at no cost or obligation. Estimates are completed within one business day, and the process is virtual. Once an estimate has been accepted and a contract has been signed, Curbio uses its network of licensed and insured contractors to source qualified individuals to begin the work.

All Curbio projects are managed by a dedicated Curbio project manager who handles everything from materials sourcing to client communication and contractor oversight. Clients are kept up-to-date with photo and video updates via the Curbio app, allowing them to monitor project progress.

In addition to its mobile app, Curbio has also added home inspection repairs to its suite of product offerings. Curbio's model allows homeowners to complete updates and sell their home for more without paying up front and with zero interest, fees or premiums. Additionally, Curbio has no project minimums or maximums.

"In developing tech that has streamlined the home improvement process, we're proud to have saved our clients countless hours. Projects completed by Curbio are done an average of 60% faster than they would be with a typical general contractor," said Olivia Mariani, CMO of Curbio. "Thank you to PropTech Breakthrough for recognizing we are the only company that offers a truly turnkey service. Our goal is to continue to be a significant innovator in the real estate space and modernize the decades-old home improvement industry to help our clients."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"With its tech-powered solution, Curbio has flipped an outdated process on its head, making pre-listing home improvements quick and stress-free for all parties involved. The home improvement industry hadn't seen any real innovation in decades, with pre-listing home improvement projects seen as tedious, stressful - and expensive," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "Curbio, our 'Overall Home Improvement Platform Of The Year' winner, has disrupted both the real estate and construction industries with its business model and innovative technology that have saved clients thousands of hours while boosting their profit."

####

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 60 real estate markets across the US. Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Bryan Vaughn, PropTech Breakthrough Awards, 949.529.4120, [email protected]

Katie Schenk-Phillips, Curbio, 844-944-2629, kschenk@curbio.com

SOURCE PropTech Breakthrough Awards