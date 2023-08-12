DOSS Named a Finalist for Inman's Prestigious 2023 Innovator Awards

Houston, Texas (PRWEB) August 12, 2023 -- DOSS, an innovative AI-Powered Real Estate Marketplace that offers a comprehensive approach to the entire homeownership lifecycle, has secured its position as a finalist for the coveted Inman Innovator Awards. The company's exceptional contributions have earned them a nomination in the esteemed TOP TECHNOLOGY category, which recognizes the most outstanding proptech companies on a national and international scale.

Since its inception in 1998, the prestigious Inman Innovator Awards have stood as a testament to excellence within the real estate landscape. This distinguished accolade celebrates not only companies and individuals but also novel technologies that revolutionize consumer experiences and enhance transparency for both real estate professionals and clients. Inman has solidified its reputation as an authoritative voice in the industry, consistently attuned to pioneering trends that define the cutting edge.

Among the ranks of Inman Innovators are visionary entrepreneurs reshaping traditional paradigms, data scientists unearthing fresh insights into behavioral patterns, marketing trailblazers reimagining property presentations, and collaborative teams reinventing client interactions. The honorees encompass a diverse spectrum, ranging from forward-thinking tech companies and brokerages to teams that forge groundbreaking business models. Following an exhaustive open call for nominations that yielded an impressive roster of 288 candidates, Inman has meticulously curated a selection of finalists across various categories. The comprehensive list of these accomplished finalists can be found below or accessed by clicking here.

Excitement builds as the anticipation for the winners' announcement in August at Inman Connect Las Vegas intensifies. "This recognition is a source of tremendous pride for our entire team," commented Bobby Bryant, CEO of DOSS. He continued, "Our unrelenting dedication to refining our AI-Powered Marketplace over the years is being acknowledged, and the timing of this acknowledgment couldn't be more opportune." Notably, DOSS has recently incorporated ChatGPT4 to elevate user experiences by providing a more engaging, intuitive, and immersive journey throughout the search, service, and transaction phases of the real estate domain.

