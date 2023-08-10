Danco Launches New Line of Liquid Rhyno Drain Opening & Maintenance Products at Walmart

Irving, TX (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Danco Inc., a leading brand in home, plumbing, and hardware solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new line of Liquid Rhyno Drain Opening & Maintenance Products at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com.

Liquid Rhyno charges headfirst at plumbing issues such as clogs and septic back-up to help homeowners successfully tackle these problems without the disruption, hassle, and cost of calling a plumber.

The portfolio of Liquid Rhyno products brings forth the best solutions for the most complex plumbing problems. The Liquid Rhyno product portfolio includes a range of powerful and effective products designed to tackle the toughest clogs and keep drains flowing smoothly.

The line features innovative products that provide a comprehensive solution for all drain-related issues. The Drain Opener, Build-Up Remover, and Septic Tank Treatment Powder are specially designed to help homeowners and professionals maintain healthy and efficient drain systems.

The Drain Opener is a fast-acting formula that dissolves tough clogs and obstructions in sinks, toilets, and drains. With 2X the concentrate than leading bleach products, the Drain Opener Liquid breaks through clogs quickly and easily. The powerful liquid dissolves hair, soap scum, and organic matter, leaving drains clean and fresh. Available in multiple sizes, including a 30 FL oz and 62 FL oz size, the Drain Opener is ideal for residential and industrial use.

The Build-Up Remover is a must-have drain cleaning agent for monthly maintenance and routine use to prevent clogs. Formulated with a premium blend of biological enzymes that eat away and breaks down tough clogs caused by grease, hair, food, and organic matter, ensuring that drains remain free of obstructions. The Build-Up Remover has a great fresh scent and is ideal for use in kitchen and bathroom sinks, tubs, and showers.

The Septic Treatment Powder is designed with a uniquely formulated blend of digestive biological enzymes that break down household waste and paper. The healthy natural bacterial enzymes eat away existing build-up through monthly maintenance to ensure a healthy septic system. Additionally, it’s a safer alternative to harsh chemicals and is safe for all septic, city sewage, and plumbing systems.

Danco, Inc. is excited to bring the Liquid Rhyno line of drain opening and maintenance products to Walmart customers. The new line of products is proven to be tough on clogs but gentle on pipes, and each product is formulated with unique formulations made to keep drains and pipes free of build-up and back-log.

The Liquid Rhyno line is easy to use, with clear instructions provided on the packaging. The products are available at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com. For more information, visit LiquidRhyno.com.

Gina Brooks, Danco Inc., https://www.danco.com/, 1 9724380538, [email protected]

SOURCE Danco Inc.