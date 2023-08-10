Debuting author Manoj Joy releases 'Rehtaf - Father of the Fatherless'

Based on a true story, this book follows a mother and son as they go through different challenges in life

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manoj Joy marks his debut in the publishing scene with the release of "Rehtaf - Father of the Fatherless" (published by Balboa Press AU). In this poignant story, a chain of events that unfolds leads a mother and her son on unexpected journeys during different timeframes where fate determines the outcome.

Leela, a 14-year-old country girl, finds herself given in marriage without her knowledge. She ends up in a house where she undergoes intense hardship and extreme difficulties, including sharing a bed with someone disguised as her husband. Leela gives birth to Mai, believing the father is Yacob, but she never knew that it was not Yacob until she took her last breath. From the inhumane torture he received from his foster father, to the heartless abuse and victimization he experienced at the orphanage, Mai undergoes many trials and tribulations in life that leads him to self-actualization.

"Just like for the shepherd boy in 'The Alchemist,' the whole world conspired to make the dream of our protagonist happen," the author states. "The whole book is a living confirmation of the four laws: 1. You exist, therefore you deserve to exist. 2. You are the One and One is the all. 3. What goes around comes around. 4. Everything changes, except the first three."

"Rehtaf - Father of the Fatherless" will appeal to all true seekers who want to discover the true nature of their own selves. Realizing one's true nature is relevant now more than ever before. The author seeks to inspire readers to discover the world beyond thinking.

"Rehtaf - Father of the Fatherless"

By Manoj Joy

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 250 pages | ISBN 9781982297626

E-Book | 250 pages | ISBN 9781982297633

About the Author

Manoj Joy works as a teacher for daily living. He makes his home in Perth, Western Australia, with his wife and two children. This is his debut novel based on true incidents. Visit manojoy.com for more information.

