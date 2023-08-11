Dental Care Alliance Welcomes Dental Health Associates of Virginia

Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to welcome Dental Health Associates of Virginia to its growing portfolio of affiliated practices. Dental Health Associates offers full-service dental care with clinics in five Shenandoah Valley locations, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Dayton, Fishersville, and Lexington, VA.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to welcome Dental Health Associates of Virginia to its growing portfolio of affiliated practices. Dental Health Associates offers full-service dental care with clinics in five Shenandoah Valley locations, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Dayton, Fishersville, and Lexington, VA.

Dental Health Associates has a fantastic online reputation, and regularly wins awards for excellence and outstanding service in the community, including Virginia Living's Best of Virginia. Dental Health Associates was founded nearly 20 years ago in 2003, and is currently owned by Drs. Daniel LaGrua, Dennis Calvano, and Cameron Roberts.

Dr. Daniel LaGrua started his dental career in the U.S. Army, where he completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency in July 2000 at Fort Jackson, SC. He then spent two years at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was deployed to Bosnia Herzegovina with the Stabilization Forces in the former Yugoslavia. In 2009, Dr. LaGrua earned his Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry becoming one of only 7 percent of dentists who have achieved this honor. Dr. LaGrua has also completed training through the Misch International Implant Institute and is a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

Dr. Dennis Calvano began his dental career in the U.S. Navy where he completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency in July of 2000 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina. During his time with the Marines, Dr. Calvano was proud to be deployed to the Mediterranean, the Indian Ocean, and Afghanistan with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2007, Dr. Calvano earned his Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry. He is one of just 7 percent of dentists to have achieved this honor. In 2011, Dr. Calvano completed an extensive continuing education series in orthodontics with Progressive Orthodontic Seminars.

Following his graduation from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry Dr. Cameron Roberts worked as an associate dentist in Richmond, Virginia. During this time, he attended many continuing education seminars to become more proficient at Endodontics, aesthetic dentistry and he is Invisalign and Clear Correct certified. Dr Roberts joined Dental Health Associates in 2013 and has loved living in the Shenandoah Valley and working with great coworkers. He is currently working to complete the requirements to become a Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry.

Shenandoah Valley area patients experience exceptional expertise and service at each of the five locations, who each offer a full range of general, preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry offerings, as well as adult and family orthodontia, professional take home whitening, and invaluable knowledge for your dental education. With the latest in technology including several types of state-of-the-art digital X-ray and dental equipment, patients receive the absolute best quality of care available.

"We are so excited to be a part of the DCA family! It is great to be partnered with a group large enough to have the support and resources we need but still feels like a small business," shared Dr. Roberts. "I am looking forward to our next chapter of growth with such great people to support us," he added.

This affiliation continues the rapid growth and momentum for the organization and expands DCA's footprint in Virginia to 63 allied practices, and DCA's total footprint to over 400 allied practices across the US.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with the doctors and management at DHA over the last several weeks," stated Mandy Gast, VP, Business Development. "They are a wonderful cultural fit for DCA, excited to watch them grow with the help of DCA's industry-leading infrastructure."

Dental Care Alliance's mission is to advance the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals to create a lifetime of healthy smiles. DCA currently supports over 400 allied practices and supports over 900 dentists across 23 states. DCA's allied practices represent all dental specialties and treat patients under more than 150 brand names.

Media Contact

Molly Benz, Dental Care Alliance, 9419553150, media@dentalcarealliance.com

SOURCE Dental Care Alliance