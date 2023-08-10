Digital Pathology Insights — A Practical Guide to Creating Digital Ready Slides, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Toronto, ON (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- The adoption of digital pathology is a multifaceted project involving many stakeholders across the pathology department. The impact on the laboratory is not isolated to simply installing a scanner but rather affects the whole workflow to generate optimized Digital Ready Slides.

Standardization of histological slide preparation requires focusing on optimizing individual workflow steps and a holistic overview of the complete process from sample acquisition right through to diagnosis.

Knowing this in advance and taking appropriate steps to effectively support change management can promote engagement and pave a path to success.

Register for this webinar to gain insight into the laboratory considerations for the adoption of digital pathology, the key attributes of digital ready slides and the impact of tissue preparation steps on scan quality. Attendees will be introduced to the appropriate steps to support change management to help promote engagement and a path to success.

Join Olga Colgan, PhD, Strategic Marketing Director — Digital Solutions, Leica Biosystems, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Digital Pathology Insights — A Practical Guide to Creating Digital Ready Slides.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/



Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks