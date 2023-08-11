Dimensional Insight to Co-Host Community Networking Hike with HIT Like a Girl

Hosted at historic Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., the community networking hike will promote the advancement of women in healthcare IT

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, is partnering with HIT Like a Girl to co-host a community networking hike, aimed at promoting the advancement of women in healthcare IT. This unique event will provide attendees with the opportunity to network and connect while enjoying the scenic beauty of Walden Pond.

The hike will take place at Walden Pond in Concord, Mass. on Tuesday, August 29th at 5:30 pm. The event is open to all and serves as a valuable networking opportunity for peers and leaders in healthcare IT. The hike is cohosted in collaboration with HIT Like a Girl, a podcast and online community that "celebrates, listens to, and learns from" women leaders in healthcare IT. HIT Like a Girl is traveling cross-country on their #RoadtoHLTH tour, with stops along the way to highlight women in healthcare IT. The Walden Pond hike is just one of their stops in the Boston area.

"This 'walk in the woods' we're co-hosting with HIT Like a Girl offers an exciting chance for women in healthcare IT to come together, network, and empower each other. It's a fantastic opportunity to drive collaboration and progress in our industry," says Kathy Sucich, VP of Marketing at Dimensional Insight.

Dimensional Insight's solutions provide customers with a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. The platform has been named "Best in KLAS" eight times, a feat unrivaled by any other vendor in its category. In the 2023 Best in KLAS report, Dimensional Insight received straight A's, further solidifying its industry-leading position.

To register for the event, please click here.

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight® is a leading provider of analytics, data management, and performance management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight is an 8-time Best in KLAS winner and consistently ranks as a top-performing analytics organization by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, manufacturing, and beverage alcohol. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.

Media Contact

Kathy Sucich, Dimensional Insight, 781-419-2145, [email protected]

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Dimensional Insight