Dynamic Health™ Launches New Content for Nurse Leaders

IPSWICH, Mass. , Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Health™, EBSCO Information Services' (EBSCO) evidence-based skill and competency development tool, has released a new set of leadership content aimed to help point-of-care leaders further develop their leadership skills. Dynamic Health's new leadership content consists of 12 categories with more than 350 anticipated topics, designed for nurse and health professions leaders looking to take their professional growth and team development to the next level.

Dynamic Health is an evidence-based solution designed to help nurses and health professionals master critical skills, obtain fast answers to questions at the point of care and foster a culture of evidence-based practice and critical thinking to help improve patient outcomes. The new content synthesizes research aimed to build leadership competencies and bring best practices and helpful strategies to the forefront. Categories include case management, finance and budgeting, staffing and scheduling, human resources, and more. Topics will be released over time to ensure thorough, evidence-based information is included.

Dynamic Health Editor in Chief Diane Hanson says this new leadership content is part of ongoing efforts to provide industry-leading point-of-care clinical decision support to the nursing & health professions community. "Dynamic Health is currently the only evidence-based support tool that includes such a full breadth and depth of leadership content. We developed this new set of content with point-of-care leaders in mind and in response to ongoing challenges with retention and the need for expanded educational opportunities. By providing evidence-based education opportunities directly within Dynamic Health, we are helping nurses and health professionals build the skills they need to provide transformational leadership."

To learn more about Dynamic Health, visit: https://www.ebsco.com/health-care/products/dynamic-health.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the preeminent provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. EBSCO's Clinical Decisions suite of products are designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

