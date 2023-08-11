Enter the GOLO Summer Inspirations Giveaway for the Opportunity to Win Great Prizes

Help name our new air fryer chicken recipe and you could win

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 11, 2023 GOLO, the health and wellness solutions company, understands that interest in recipes for the grill and barbeque really heats up this time of year. Whether firing up the backyard grill or turning to the convenience of an air fryer in the kitchen, tasty and healthy meals from the grill are definitely on the menu for families and friends. This summer, celebrate the season by entering the GOLO Summer Inspirations Giveaway and help name our latest air fryer chicken recipe.

It's easy, and you could win a special gift package including the GOLO for Life® Plan with one bottle of Release® dietary supplement, an AeroTrainer® exercise platform, a COSORI Dual Blaze Air Fryer, and an Etekcity HR Fitness Scale.

Here's how to enter the Giveaway:

Between August 4, 2023 , at 8:00 AM EST and August 16, 2023 , at 11:59 PM EST , you can enter by submitting your name, email, mailing address, and your most inspired name for our new recipe.

One entry per person

Rules and Terms:

Giveaway runs from August 4, 2023, at 8:00 AM EST to August 16, 2023, at 11:59 PM EST. No purchase necessary. Two winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified via email on or after August 18, 2023. Each winner will receive a prize package including GOLO for Life® Plan with one bottle of Release® dietary supplement, an AeroTrainer® exercise platform, an Etekcity HR Fitness Scale, and a COSORI Dual Blaze Air Fryer, with a total estimated retail value of $410 for the prize package. Giveaway not associated with Instagram or Facebook. One entry per person.

Full giveaway terms and conditions are available online here.

About GOLO:

GOLO® products provide safe solutions to weight-loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. GOLO has reached over three million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable, and affordable weight loss. For more information about the GOLO for Life® plan, visit golo.com or call 800-730-4656.

Media Contact

Marvin Mack, GOLO, LLC, 302-455-2167, mack@golo.com

