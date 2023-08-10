Eva Carlston Academy Announces Academic Director Named Master Teacher by Bill of Rights Institute

Eva Carlston Academy is pleased to announce that their Academic Director, Kristin Hilman, has been named a Master Teacher by the Bill of Rights Institute. Kristin was one of 18 educators from across the country invited to attend a summit to meet with staff, review curriculum, provide input, and lead sessions with other invited master teachers.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eva Carlston Academy is pleased to announce that Academic Director, Kristin Hilman, has been named a Master Teacher by the Bill of Rights Institute.

Eva Carlston Academy helps adolescent girls who have struggled to find their unique place in the world. And since 1999, the Bill of Rights Institute has been a non-profit educational organization teaching civics and equipping teachers and students with the ideals of a just society.

The shared vision of providing students with the resources they need to become contributing members of society makes the achievement of Kristin Hillman so beneficial for the young girls of Eva Carlston Academy.

Joe Schmidt, Director of Programs for the Bill of Rights Institute, explains the Master Teacher Summit in Washington, saying, "In the summers of 2022 and 2023, the Bill of Rights Institute hosted a Master Teacher Summit in Washington, D.C. to connect our best teachers with every department and employee at the Bill of Rights Institute."

Schmidt continued, "Kristin received one of eighteen invitations, out of a network of 70,000 educators, to attend our summit, meet with staff, review curriculum, provide input, and lead sessions with other invited master teachers. At this time, there are just over 100 teachers that the Bill of Rights Institute considers to be a Master Teacher, and Kristin is one of those 100."

The opportunity to participate in the Bill of Rights Institute's Master Teach Summit was exciting for both Kristin and the entire Eva Carlston team.

Kristin explains the value of the Academic Director receiving the opportunity to learn from the Bill of Rights Institute, saying, "I take the role of educator seriously and know my 25 years of experience are valuable for our organization."

"As the faculty leader, as a lifelong learner, and as a role model to our students, I believe it is important to model personal and professional growth and learning to others," continued Hilman.

This is just the latest example of Eva Carlston Academy staff members seeking opportunities via continuing education. For instance, multiple staff members completed Clifton Mitchell's legal and ethics training program earlier this summer.

Those looking to learn more about the incredible work of the team at Eva Carlston Academy can call 801-449-0089 or visit https://evacarlston.com/

About Eva Carlston Academy:

At Eva Carlston Academy, adolescent girls who have struggled deeply are invited to find their unique place in the world, a passion to inspire and guide them, and a sense of purpose in life. A combination of sophisticated therapy, mentorship, the arts, and experiential learning helps the students of Eva Carlston Academy to heal and grow.

