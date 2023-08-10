FAILSAFE Health CEO Keith Hovan Announces Support for The Friends of Jack Foundation's Food for Tots Fundraiser

Keith Hovan and Erin Hovan are proud to announce they are a Match Sponsors for The Friends of Jack Foundation's Food for Tots Fundraiser. To support the fundraiser, diners need to visit one of the local participating restaurants on August 17th, and a portion of restaurant proceeds will go directly to the Friends of Jack Foundation.

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FAILSAFE Health CEO Keith Hovan proudly announces that he and his wife Erin Hovan will be a Match Sponsor for the upcoming Friends of Jack Foundation's Food for Tots Fundraiser. The Food for Tots Fundraiser has raised over $150,000 since it started in 2018.

More than 30 restaurants from the towns and cities across the South Coast region, including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Tri-Town, Wareham, Buzzards Bay, Westport, and Tiverton, Rhode Island, have participated in Food for Tots.

Diners who visit participating restaurants on August 17th in Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester, MA, will have a portion of their meal's funds sent directly to the Friends of Jack Foundation.

"We are so proud to support the incredible work of the Friends of Jack Foundation, which helps overlooked healthcare programs and child life specialists throughout the Southcoast and Providence," said Keith Hovan.

Those who can't attend the fundraiser but still want to support overlooked programs that enhance the physical, mental, and emotional health and well-being of children across the Southcoast region of Massachusetts can do so here: https://friendsofjack.kindful.com/

About the Friends of Jack Foundation

Founded in 2019, Friends of Jack's mission is to provide and expand overlooked programs that benefit the physical, mental, and emotional health and well-being for children and families throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Friends of Jack is a non-profit dedicated to protecting children's mental health and well-being along with their physical health while they undergo treatment.

About Keith and Erin Hovan

Keith Hovan is the CEO of Failsafe Health, a health technology company. He is a highly experienced senior healthcare executive. Erin Hovan is a Realtor, Broker Associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Robert Paul in Marion Massachusetts.

Media Contact

Keith and Erin Hovan, FAILSAFE Health, 508-763-8609, info@failsafehealth.com

SOURCE FAILSAFE Health