Fluence Announces Graduation of First Cohort of Students in Certificate in Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy

Portland, Oregon (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Fluence, a leading psychedelic therapy training organization, today announced the graduation of the first cohort of students in its Certificate in Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy. The 9-month training program, which launched in November 2022, provides students with the knowledge and skills they need to provide psilocybin sessions under Oregon’s Measure 109.

The program is grounded in Fluence’s Psychedelic Harm Reduction and Integration (PHRI) approach to psychedelic-assisted therapy and integration. It is designed and taught by leading experts with psilocybin-assisted therapy experience in clinical research settings.

"Each of the 25 graduates from our program so far has succeeded in a great accomplishment: completing a full 160 hours of licensure-qualifying training to become one of the world's first few licensed psilocybin facilitators,” said Elizabeth Nielson, Ph.D., Fluence’s co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer. “We're honored and delighted to watch their careers unfold as they are sure to become leaders in Oregon's Psilocybin Services ecosystem."

Program participants are required to have prior training and experience practicing psychotherapy or related health care services in the field of mental health or addiction treatment. Participants are currently or formerly licensed psychotherapists, physicians, social workers, nurses, counselors, and an array of other professions. They have all demonstrated a deep commitment to providing the highest standard of care, and are passionate about using psychedelic therapies to help people heal from trauma, addiction, and other mental health conditions.

“Fluence has the most comprehensive and academically rigorous program of any of the licensed programs out there,” says Emily Bilbao, LCSW. “I now feel like I can talk eloquently and intelligently about all of the psychedelic research out there today. Fluence is really on the cutting edge of the field.”

"The Fluence psilocybin-assisted therapy program has completely shifted my understanding of what's possible in transforming mental health in today’s world,” says Michelle D. Roberts, PhD, LPC, NCC. “As a proud member of the first graduating cohort, I've learned the extraordinary shifts that can occur when we embrace this sacred modality in a way that honors both its science and its history. As a licensed psilocybin facilitator under Measure 109, I am excited to begin offering this modality, making it more accessible and aligned with the healing needs of each individual."

Fluence’s Certificate in Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy is approved by the state of Oregon under Measure 109, which legalized the use of psilocybin for therapeutic purposes in Oregon. Upon accessing their certificate of completion, Oregon-based graduates may apply for their Facilitator License through Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS).

Fluence has received curriculum approval for this program from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA-OPS). This program is licensed by the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

Fluence is now accepting applications for fall 2023 start dates for this program.

ABOUT FLUENCE

Fluence is a leading psychedelic therapy training company that provides comprehensive, evidence-based training to clinicians and other professionals who want to provide psychedelic therapy. Fluence’s training programs are designed to prepare clinicians to safely and effectively administer psychedelic-assisted therapies, and to provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to integrate these therapies into their practice. In addition to providing expert-driven training for individual practitioners and research organizations, Fluence has been selected by the State of Oregon as a state-licensed provider of training for licensed facilitators of psilocybin services.

