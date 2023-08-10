Freed-Hardeman University Theatre Presents "Becky's New Car"

Alumni show begins Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, August 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre.

HENDERSON, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed-Hardeman University Theatre presents the first production of the 2023-24 season, "Becky's New Car," with four shows beginning Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, August 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre. Tickets start at $5 for children, $12 for adults and can be purchased at fhu.edu/theatre and clicking Season 23-24.

FHU alumnus Ryan Pickens is directing a cast of fellow alumni including Rachel Irwin as the lead character, Becky, who is responsible for 60% of the play's lines. Kevin Record is Becky's husband, Joe Foster; Jake LaJoie is Chris Foster; Ray Eaton is Walter Flood; Saya Eagleman is Kenni (Walter's daughter); Seth Wilson is Steve, Becky's co-worker, and Olivia Semore is Ginger (Walter's neighbor).

Additional alumni serve as members of the design team: Becka Simpson, Kayce Deck, Jordan Deck, Chris Gann, David Gann, and Stephanie Pearson. FHU alumna Amelia LaJoie is the stage manager for this production.

"Becky's New Car" is Pickens' first show to direct since graduating in 2012. He describes the play as a comedic exploration of profound themes, including identity, truth, fidelity, and the consequences of choices. "While it is a comedy, it demands a delicate balance of witty banter and genuine emotional resonance," Pickens said. In the story, Becky finds herself leading a mundane existence, but her world takes an unexpected twist when she encounters Walter Flood, a socially awkward millionaire, whose offer presents her with a chance for transformative change.

"The themes of this play will be centered around marriage and exploring what it can and can't endure," he added.

Written by the renowned American playwright, Steven Dietz, "Becky's New Car" delves into the profound theme of the road not taken and the intricate dynamics of marriage. Among his other notable works are "This Random World," "Lonely Planet," "The Nina Variations," and "Last of the Boys."

