GRM Information Management Expands Presence in Mid Atlantic Region With Acquisition of Atlantic Data & Records Management

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management has recently completed the acquisition of Atlantic Data & Records Management. Atlantic has historically served the mid-Atlantic region with document storage, scanning and destruction services from its Halenthorpe, MD headquarters. This acquisition bolsters GRM's already-strong presence in the mid Atlantic where they presently serve the region with well-established operations in Washington, DC and Baltimore.

GRM CEO, Avner Schneur, states "Atlantic has served a quality base of clients with document services over the course of many years. As a result of the acquisition, those clients will now have seamless access to an expanded set of digital services." Schneur adds, "By virtue of our extensive experience implementing digital solutions, these clients will be in a position to accelerate their adoption of digital transformation initiatives."

GRM is uniquely positioned within the information management industry. In addition to offering traditional document management services such as document storage, document scanning and document destruction, a cloud-based ECM platform sits at the center of the GRM digital content management business. Employing this highly-secure platform, they deliver a broad range of industry-leading digital solutions. While Healthcare, Public Sector and Entertainment are among the industries that have adopted GRM cloud solutions most aggressively, GRM boasts clients and offers digital solutions across all major industries.

A leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and business process automation (BPA), GRM is well-suited to architect and deliver document and content-centric business processes via its cloud-based content services platform (CSP). These digital solutions fundamentally change the way businesses execute internal, partner and customer-facing business processes. They're defined by the creation of structured digital data, applying cutting-edge machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, employing that data to execute workflow automation processes and providing an elevated level of insight and intelligence delivered via sophisticated analytics.

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

