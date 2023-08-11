Greenberg Traurig’s Peter S. Borock Selected for New York Legal Awards: Rising Stars

New York (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- Peter S. Borock, shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, earned a spot on the New York Law Journal’s Rising Stars 2023 list. This list recognizes the New York legal community’s emerging leaders, according to the publication. Honorees will be recognized at the New York Legal Awards ceremony Oct. 5 in New York.

Borock, a shareholder within Greenberg Traurig’s New York Real Estate Practice, represents New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in many of its major real estate projects – including the new Grand Central Madison Terminal, the MTA’s largest capital project.

Beyond his contributions to the MTA, Borock represents developers in office-to-residential conversions, family offices in acquiring and developing properties in New York, and large nonprofits in connection with massive multiparcel redevelopment projects. He also serves as lead counsel to private equity sponsor GMF Group in a wide variety of matters. In his career, he has advised on billions of dollars of transactions covering almost every real estate class. In 2021, Borock received the “Cornerstone Award” from Lawyers Alliance for his work on behalf of Settlement Housing Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit that creates and sustains quality affordable housing. Borock was also named to Law360’s Rising Stars list earlier this year.

