HCPro's ACDIS presents CDI Week, September 18-22, 2023--an annual week of recognition to bring awareness to the clinical documentation integrity profession

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS) presents CDI Week, September 18–22, 2023. This annual week of recognition celebrates the clinical documentation integrity (CDI) profession with a series of complimentary learning opportunities and discounts. This year's offerings include a free webinar, daily Q&As from the Furthering Education Committee, giveaways, and a deep dive into the state of the industry.

The theme for this year is "CDI success stories: Writing your next chapter!" While the career story of a CDI professional can be rather open-ended, ACDIS wants to focus on how its members can make the most of those blank pages and write the success they want to see, no matter if they area CDI specialist, educator, leader, physician advisor, or HIM professional.

"In many ways, this profession is like an unfinished book, with so much of its future unknown," said Rebecca Hendren, ACDIS director of programming. "But it can be exciting to not have everything written out for you! Maybe you'll write a new specialty or position into your next chapter or branch out your story into a whole new setting. The beautiful thing is that CDI professionals have the chance to decide for themselves and author their own careers."

In conjunction with CDI Week, ACDIS has conducted its 13th annual CDI Industry Survey. This year's survey examines topics such as provider engagement, professional development and staffing, outpatient CDI and risk adjustment, denial trends and CDI involvement, and workflow tools and technology. With the support of CDI Week's partners 3M Health Information Systems and Nuance, ACDIS will conduct daily interviews with industry experts and post the interviews on the association's website.

More information about CDI Week offerings and activities can be found at https://acdis.org/cdi-week.

ACDIS also provides year-round professional development opportunities, including:

ACDIS has 6,700 members and more than 40 local chapters and networking groups dedicated to the CDI profession. As the premier healthcare community of CDI professionals, the Association shares the latest tips, tools, and strategies to implement successful CDI programs. ACDIS also provides continuing education, certifications, training, networking events, CDI resources, and opportunities for professional growth. Learn more at https://acdis.org/.

For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.

