Introducing Solana Bay at Avenir, Contemporary New Homes from the $800s in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

The highly anticipated grand opening of the newest Palm Beach Gardens community took place this past weekend on August 5th and 6th. The two-day event was open for the public, allowing them to explore the furnished decorator models and extraordinary lifestyle offered within the enchanting sanctuary of Solana Bay at Avenir.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the grand opening weekend dawned, anticipation filled the air. Future homeowners had the ability to tour the five stunning decorator model homes, showcasing Akel Homes' signature style. Each model a masterpiece of architectural elegance with layouts suitable to a wide-range of lifestyles from families to empty nesters.

With a rich history of over 35 years delivering stunning homes, the opening of Solana Bay at Avenir marked another milestone in the Akel Homes' legacy. Renowned for their commitment to unparalleled craftsmanship, sophisticated architecture and trend-setting lifestyle communities, Akel Homes has earned numerous accolades, including multiple awards for their innovative designs and community planning.

Nestled within the embrace of Avenir's largest lake, Solana Bay at Avenir showcases an impressive array of eleven meticulously crafted one- and two-story brand-new floorplans to select from, available in contemporary, transitional, and coastal architectural styles with base prices starting in the $800s. Ranging from 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6 bathrooms, 2-3 car garages and boasting 2,274 – 4,200 under air sq. ft., the Solana Bay Collection balances open concept layouts with efficiency and privacy.

Upon entering this intimate community of 118 residences, a captivating trio of cascading waterfalls showcases the harmonious blend of sleek design and natural splendor. Solana Bay's serene lakefront location provides a tranquil and luxurious tropical retreat within the vibrant heart of Avenir.

Akel Homes' unwavering dedication to expert craftsmanship and innovation, coupled with Avenir's scenic charm, culminated in the birth of Solana Bay at Avenir. The grand opening event marked a celebration of the realization of a collective vision - an exceptional community where residents will create cherished memories for generations to come.

To learn more about Solana Bay at Avenir by Akel Homes, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/

About Solana Bay at Avenir

Nestled within the embrace of Avenir's largest lake, Solana Bay at Avenir is a gated and intimate community of 118 contemporary single-family homes in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Now selling from the $800s, Solana Bay at Avenir offers one- and two-story new construction homes with expansive floorplans, stylish interior finishes, 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6 baths and between 2,200 - 4,200 square feet of living space. With unmatched resort-style amenities, Solana Bay at Avenir offers the best of Palm Beach Garden living. To learn more, please visit https://akelhomes.com/solana-bay/.

About Akel Homes

Akel Homes is a boutique semi-custom homebuilder based in South Florida. Akel Homes builds exceptional homes and amenity-rich communities that cater to all lifestyles. Akel Homes utilizes the highest quality building materials, innovative construction methods, and forward-thinking architectural designs to create unparalleled single-family residences, townhomes, and multifamily apartments in resort-style master-planned communities. Since 1986, the principals of Akel Homes have built over 4,000 residences and many of South Florida's most renowned communities. For more information, visit https://akelhomes.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, 561-359-3050, lauren@akelhomes.com

SOURCE Akel Homes