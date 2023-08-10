Jeanette Nguyêt Pham shares her inspiring story in 'The Goat Milk Baby'

The journey of a Vietnamese-born Australian scientist who navigated through difficulties to become a better, stronger, and happier person

SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New release "The Goat Milk Baby: Memoir of a Vietnamese-Born Australian Scientist" (published by Balboa Press AU) chronicles the journey of a modern-day woman as she overcomes several challenges in life to become a better, stronger and happier person.

In this memoir, Jeanette Nguyêt Pham recounts her life growing up in a modest family in Saigon. Despite the challenges, she focused on her studies and became a retail pharmacist. She married, had a baby, and gave her blessing for her husband to travel to Australia for work. But when South Vietnam began losing one town after another to the Viet Cong, she made desperate arrangements to escape. She arrived in Australia on the last commercial flight, rebuilt her life, overcame diverse challenges, and made an exciting scientific discovery.

"The modern society, while presenting us with material comforts, is very demanding on our time and inner strength," the author says. "The book shows how a positive attitude along with the mindfulness practice help us to have a fulfilling and happy life."

When asked what she wants readers to take away from her journey, Pham answers, "A life without struggles would soon become boring, while early difficulties often help us appreciate what we have even more. They also make us a better, stronger and happier person if we managed to overcome our weaknesses."

"The Goat Milk Baby: Memoir of a Vietnamese-Born Australian Scientist"

By Jeanette Nguyêt Pham

About the Author

Jeanette Nguyêt Pham left her job as a retail pharmacist to journey as a refugee from Saigon, South Vietnam, to Australia to rebuild her life, and study again while working. After suffering a repetitive strain injury, she continued working for the next three decades, eventually making an exciting scientific discovery. Today, she shares her experiences with others so she can fulfill her dream of providing education to underprivileged children.

