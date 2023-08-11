Joellen Saddock announces the release of 'Christian Awakening'

New spirituality book explores the deeper meanings of the Holy Bible and the joy of achieving an "I AM" state of consciousness

POWHATAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upon reading the Bible, Joellen Saddock discovered that it did not say what she had been taught, but rather offered coded stories designed to teach the reader how to achieve ascension and oneness. Her goal, in writing this book, is to reveal "the mystery that has been kept hidden" by the early infiltration of churches (Colossians 1:26). She hopes that by presenting a new, and more empowering, interpretation that more people will wake up to their divine nature and expand the love and light available on the earth plane.

In "Christian Awakening" (published by Balboa Press), Saddock narrates a coming-of-age story about the way she discovered answers to all her tough religious questions. She leaves no stone unturned as she asks hard questions like: How can God be both punishing and forgiving? How can a loving God—whom Jesus said is better than earth parents — condemn His children to an eternity of torture? And why would an omniscient God need his people to prove their loyalty through human sacrifice? She brings logic, deductive reasoning, and hope back into religion as she reconfigures the ancient scriptures to paint an entirely different picture about God. Her personal accounts demonstrate how God's law is actively working in everyone's lives to teach and improve everyone. More than anything, her story is about man's latent mountain-moving potential that has, until now, been obscured by religious hypocrites.

This book explores the deeper meanings of the Holy Bible, how it parallels other religions, and shares the message of a loving unity between all of God's people. Saddock prods the reader to set aside the idea that man begins and ends in the confines of his own skin and suggests a broader perspective of what it means that men—of all religious backgrounds—are given "one spirit to drink" (1 Corinthians 12:13).

Through an intense scrutinization of many different translations, interwoven between riveting personal experiences, a new message of religious tolerance emerges. Offering a fascinating perspective on Christ's death, Saddock leaves the readers at the crossroads of the divine, suggesting that the time has come to take each other by the hand and greet the dawn of "a new earth in which righteousness dwells" together as one united people. (2 Peter 3:13).

"As more and more people are becoming disillusioned with the idea of an angry, punishing God, this book shatters and rebuilds that concept using the actual Bible to do it," Saddock says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answers, "That they can live a life of tremendous joy, and that they feel empowered to create whatever they want out of life." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/837535-christian-awakening

"Christian Awakening"

By Joellen Saddock

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 300 pages | ISBN 9798765227176

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 300 pages | ISBN 9798765227152

E-Book | 300 pages | ISBN 9798765227169

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Joellen Saddock resides in Virginia with her husband and four children. Although raised in a Christian household, she often found herself on the outside of religion looking in. Her story is a coming-of-age story about the way she discovered the answers to her tough religious questions. More than anything, her story exemplifies how God's law works to multiply one's desires and create a life of possibilities.

