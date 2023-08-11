Jordana Leigh of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills Presents: A Contemporary Masterpiece in Prime Little Holmby - 728 Woodruff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024, Listed at $4,995,000

Jordana Leigh and Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills proudly showcases a perfect traditional home on a beautifully landscaped enormous lot in the coveted neighborhood of Little Holmby. Located at 728 Woodruff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024, this contemporary-style residence stands as a testament to timeless elegance and luxury, offered at $4,995,000.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jordana Leigh and Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills proudly showcases a perfect traditional home on a beautifully landscaped enormous lot in the coveted neighborhood of Little Holmby. Located at 728 Woodruff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024, this contemporary-style residence stands as a testament to timeless elegance and luxury, offered at $4,995,000.

Property Highlights:

Bedrooms & Bathrooms: This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home spans 4,007 square feet and is set on a 9,200-square-foot lot.

Interior Features: A grand entryway welcomes you to a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a private study/office. Additional features include ceiling fans, a utility room, walk-in closets, and an inside laundry room.

Kitchen & Family Room: A gourmet kitchen, equipped with top-grade appliances, and a family room that opens with French doors to a private lush outdoor patio and yard, perfect for entertaining.

Master Suite: The upstairs houses a lavish master suite with dual walk-in closets, a spa-like bath, and a balcony overlooking the yard.

Additional Amenities: Hardwood floors, central air/heat, covered parking, direct access to a 2-car garage, and a security system.

School District: Located in the esteemed Warner School district, this property promises an unparalleled living experience in Los Angeles County .

. Pool: Permits available for pool installation.

A Perfect Traditional Home:

