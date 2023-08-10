NYC area expert explains how LGIS - local government information services play a key role in meeting municipal agency challenges—in a new article from Messaging Architects

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and information governance expert, explains LGIS - local government information services in a new article. The informative article first reviews some of the unique information challenges in municipal governments, including diverse and complex data sets, FOIA requests, data siloes, regulations, and resource shortages.

The author then relates how some municipalities leverage innovative information technology solutions to improve services, efficiency, and citizen engagement. He cites examples of successful efforts by an Arizona agency and the city of Henderson, Nevada to streamline customer services, make data more accessible and use scarce resources more efficiently. He concludes by listing several advantages of updating local government information services, including improved efficiency, enhanced communication, and increased transparency and accountability.

"By leveraging information technology in innovative ways, governments can improve services, drive productivity, and increase citizen engagement," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "LGIS – Local Government Information Services Improve Services and Efficiency."

Government Agencies Face Unique Information Challenges

"Because of the services they provide and the position they fill in society, municipalities face a particular set of challenges. In the first place, they deal with diverse and complex data sets, from public documents to health records and environmental data. Keeping sensitive data secure while ensuring that the right stakeholders can access it requires a delicate balancing act."

"Governmental agencies must also comply with FOIA requests. And responding to such requests in a timely manner proves difficult without solid information governance. When information lives in multiple isolated repositories, it can be difficult to locate and access relevant data. These siloes also lead to data duplication and inaccuracy."

Innovative Solutions

"The city of Henderson, Nevada embarked on a mission to make appropriate data available more widely. The city trained staff to use data to make their own jobs easier and allowed public stakeholders to work with it. This has resulted in 17 custom-built, public-facing applications that received 4,600 views in one month alone."

"Other municipalities have successfully employed AI to automate processes, enhance services and generate insights. The city of Boston, for instance, uses AI to analyze 311 (non-emergency) requests and prioritize them based on urgency and impact."

Information Governance and LGIS Experts

Implementing a solid information governance strategy will streamline processes and protect data now while setting the stage for the future. The municipal information governance consultants at Messaging Architects can provide critical expertise and guidance in this process.

