My Magic Carpet Debuts The Genevieve Gorder Collection Live on HSN Aug. 12, an Exclusive Line of Washable Rugs in Collaboration With America's Favorite Interior Designer

The collection launches with nine high-quality designs featuring the colorful styles of the award-winning designer, all easily machine washable for long-lasting wear.

VERNON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Genevieve Gorder Collection of high-quality washable area rugs launches Aug. 12 on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) with nine designs that blend beautifully into any home. A collaboration between famed interior designer Genevieve Gorder and My Magic Carpet, the exclusive line pairs one of America's favorite design pros with a brand known for its one-piece machine washable rugs that are affordable and extremely easy to use.

The Genevieve Gorder Collection includes original designs that retain color and texture after repeated washings. The collection embraces an array of styles that are both color forward and embracing of neutral palettes. The rugs feature timeless patterns with trending colorways that make any space of home a little bit more stylish.

Gorder says, "After years of designing traditional rugs, people have always been asking me for washable rugs. Families with kids, people with pets, or honestly, anyone who simply lives life…it's messy! I wanted to design a collection that could either accent or play a supporting cast member in any style of home. Graphic forms, nature-inspired patterns, a bouquet of neutrals…it is a diverse collection and I'm unbelievably excited to launch this together with My Magic Carpet and to all of you!"

Gorder is an award-winning designer whose trademark style and eye for detail have graced everywhere from the White House to lifestyle shows on Netflix, Bravo, HGTV and TLC. Her latest endeavor marks a new outlet of creativity, perfect for real living in any home. These one-of-kind area rugs are an instant makeover to any room and a statement piece with long-lasting wear and appeal.

"We are thrilled to release our latest collection with Genevieve, who is a true interior design rock star!" says Monica Dallyn, My Magic Carpet Co-Founder. "We're giving HSN customers the first chance to see and buy the initial releases from our gorgeous Genevieve Gorder Collection. "Genevieve has been my inspiration for years and the opportunity to work with her to design a fun, stylish and diverse collection embracing her unique style is a dream come true."

Dallyn set out to create a time-saving product that would change the lives of people just like herself. A mom with young kids and a pet owner, her concept for a one-piece area rug solution goes from the washer to the dryer to back down to the floor with no assembly and no fuss, which is essential for those with kids and pets prone to frequent messes. Rugs fit conveniently inside standard home washers and dryers. Each is manufactured with soft fabric to provide a cozy feel when you walk, sit, or lie down on them.

My Magic Carpet will release more styles to The Genevieve Gorder Collection on Sept. 9 that work in every home. For now, HSN is releasing nine exclusive patterns to kick off the collection.

For more information, visit http://www.buymymagiccarpet.com.

About My Magic Carpet:

Designed to provide a premium accent to your home or office decor, My Magic Carpet washable rugs are soft, sleek, and foldable, making them easy to maintain and wash. These affordable, machine-washable rugs are offered in oriental, floral, striped patterns and pleasing solid colors to match the style of various décors.

