NetActuate Releases the 8th Generation of its Platform, Offering Streamlined, Intuitive Management of Complex Global Deployments

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global infrastructure and network services, has announced today the release of the eighth generation of its global platform. Existing customers can now experience powerful new features for streamlined self-service management of their global deployments.

The new release builds on NetActuate's years of experience operating self-service cloud and networking platforms. The eighth version incorporates an intuitive, robust UI that enables greater insight and visibility across a range of infrastructure and network services. From virtual servers to bare metal and colocation, the new platform allows for easier monitoring and optimization, as well as greater self-service options than ever before.

"We couldn't be prouder of the work done by our development and engineering teams to deliver the eighth generation of our platform," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "From the data center up, we have always had full control over our entire stack. This allows us to innovate at all levels to deliver numerous improvements for our customers."

Inside the new platform, users can intuitively and easily manage their entire global deployment. From spinning up new virtual servers, to monitoring bandwidth in the data center, NetActuate customers now have more control than ever before, right at their fingertips.

"Unlike other companies in this space, NetActuate is truly engineering-led," said Mark Price, Vice President of Infrastructure. "Our development and engineering teams worked hand-in-hand to rework the entire platform experience for end users, and add in powerful new capabilities wherever we could."

Anycast customers now have powerful new tools for node management. From adding and removing locations instantly, to enabling them to see their entire anycast network at-a-glance, network optimization is now easier than ever.

To learn more about NetActuate's platform and services, you can schedule a discovery call with an engineer today at netactuate.com.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

