New book narrates the story of a woman searching for love who finds wisdom from 'The Great Beyond'

Jyotsna Ahuja announces the release of 'When The Willow Tree Whispered: A 1000 Corners Of My Heartspace'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jyotsna Ahuja finally puts pen to paper to share her journey of awakening in "When The Willow Tree Whispered: A 1000 Corners Of My Heartspace" (published by Archway Publishing).

The first volume of a trilogy, this book is a compilation of wisdom imparted during out-of-body experiences and dream states, the transformation that a human being undergoes, and ultimately returns to its body more awakened than any human has been known to undergo before. Here, the author shares how, in her quest to find love, she was met by the Inner Self that mentored her in finding emotional equanimity through the healing capacity of wisdom instead.

"It is the first time someone has returned – with messages from an expended Self in The Beyond - to their human body. Sane, and integrated with The Higher Self. Some call this Ascension, or Awakening," Ahuja points out.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, the author says, "The fact that humans have capacities to engage with the supernatural, that the psychic body is very real, and that Grace is everywhere. … That the way forward is Agape Consciousness, and how to tap into the realms that most people have only known of as a distant probability. What is commonly referred to as the dawning of the Aquarian Age."

"When The Willow Tree Whispered: A 1000 Corners Of My Heartspace" is available for purchase in print or eBook copy at https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847677-when-the-willow-tree-whispered.

"When The Willow Tree Whispered: A 1000 Corners Of My Heartspace"

By Jyotsna Ahuja

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 278 pages | ISBN 9781665745284

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 278 pages | ISBN 9781665745291

E-Book | 278 pages | ISBN 9781665745307

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

With over 18 years of experience in the energy healing sciences, and ten plus years as a certified personal counsellor and therapist, Jyotsna Ahuja is an intuitive, personal transformation leader and motivational speaker, and has worked with several clients to transform their lives. She has developed her own unique and superbly efficient approach towards assisting her clients achieve massive internal (and external) personal breakthroughs, using a combined approach of esoteric technologies, and her training as psychotherapist and personal counsellor. She conducts workshops, personal consultations, energy transformation sessions, and wellness seminars and retreats, to promote rapid personal transformation and inner healing. She also founded The White Space in 2017, inspired by her lifelong journey toward spirituality, esoteric arts and sciences, and personal counseling. More about TWS can be found on thewhitespacellc.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing