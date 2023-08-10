Online College offers Fall Registration & Open House Events

National Online College Fall Registration Open, September Open House Events offered for all Programs via Zoom

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charter Oak State College Fall Registration Open

Fall Term 1 Classes Start August 28; register through August 24

Charter Oak State College, (http://www.CharterOak.edu), Connecticut's public online college is offering registration for Fall Term 1 through August 24. Start classes August 28th!

The College offers career-focused Online Undergraduate degrees in majors such as Nursing, Public Safety Administration, Social Work, Health Information Management, Business Administration, Early Childhood Education, Human Resources Management, Criminal Justice, Sociology, and more. Online Graduate degrees are offered in Health Informatics, Health Care Administration, and Organizational Leadership.

Charter Oak State College is well known for adult student degree completion and honors qualified existing college credits, prior learning, Military and professional certifications.

Attend a September virtual Open House event via Zoom to learn more about the College and its high value, affordable, Online degree programs. All event attendees apply free.

Event Date – Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 5:30PM ET – Career focused Undergraduate degrees in all fields including Business Administration, Human Resources Mgmt, Social Work, Cyber Security, Early Childhood Education, Public Safety Administration, Nursing, and Health Care degrees will be covered.

Event Date – Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 5:30PM ET – All Graduate Degree Programs and Certificates including Health Care Administration, Health Informatics, and Organizational Leadership will be covered.

Register for these Zoom events at : http://www.CharterOak.edu/finishcollege

Celebrating 50 years, Charter Oak State College (http://www.CharterOak.edu) is Connecticut's public online college, offering career-focused associate and bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields including Health Information Management, Nursing, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Social Work and Business Administration. The College offers master's degrees in Health Informatics, Health Care Administration and Organizational Leadership. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut's Board of Regents for Higher Education.

