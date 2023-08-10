PLANT BASED ON FIRE: THE LATEST ADDITION to THE REAL MEN EAT PLANTS LINE OF PODCASTS

Charlotte, NC (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Real Men Eat Plants, a leading platform promoting the benefits of plant-based lifestyles, is proud to announce the launch of their latest podcast, The Plant Based On Fire Podcast.

If there is one thing the world of podcasts is short of, it’s the voice of plant-based business owners. The Plant Based On Fire podcast focuses on highlighting the stories of plant-based businesses and the individuals who drive the plant-powered revolution. With engaging discussions, inspiring interviews, and valuable insights, Plant Based On Fire aims to foster a supportive community and encourage the growth of sustainable businesses.

Hosted by Bryan Dennstedt, Founder of Real Men Eat Plants, Plant Based On Fire delivers a unique 20-minute format, offering a platform for entrepreneurs and business owners in the plant-based world to share their journeys, successes, challenges, and innovative strategies. Bryan, a passionate advocate of the plant-based lifestyle, brings his expertise and enthusiasm to the podcast, creating a dynamic and engaging listening experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce Plant Based On Fire to the podcasting world," said Bryan. "Our mission is to shine a spotlight on the remarkable individuals and companies making waves in the plant-based business landscape. We want to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, support existing businesses, and ignite conversations that drive positive change."

Each episode of Plant Based On Fire will feature prominent guests from various plant-based sectors, including CEOs, founders, and industry experts. Upcoming episodes will showcase the stories and experiences of notable figures such as:



Shane Martin, the man behind “Shane & Simple.”

Glen Merzer, “The Glen Merzer Show” podcast host and renowned author.

Dr. Monique May, CEO and Founder of Physician In The Kitchen.

Geoff Palmer, Natural Bodybuilding, Natural Physique Masters Champion and Owner of Clean Machine Plant-Based Fitness Nutrition.

Dr. John Tanner, founder and director of NuSci (The Nutrition Science Foundation), and Little Green Forks.

Anthony Masiello, the Co-founder and CEO of Love.Life Telehealth.

Plant Based On Fire aims to create a supportive community for plant-based entrepreneurs while providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and growth. By sharing success stories, discussing challenges, and exploring innovative strategies, the podcast empowers listeners to make a positive impact in the plant-based business landscape.

Listeners can tune in to Plant Based On Fire on popular streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Radio Republic, and Google Podcasts, plus YouTube. New episodes will be released every Monday morning, delivering a regular dose of inspiration and knowledge to fuel the plant-based business community.

To learn more about Plant Based On Fire and to stay updated on upcoming episodes and guests, visit the official Real Men Eat Plants website at http://www.realmeneatplants.com. Join the conversation on social media by following @plantbasedonfire and @realmeneatplants.

About Real Men Eat Plants: Real Men Eat Plants is a leading platform that promotes the benefits of plant-based lifestyles and celebrates the positive impact of plant-powered living among men. Through a variety of resources, including blogs, recipes, and podcasts, Real Men Eat Plants aims to challenge stereotypes, build a supportive community, and inspire individuals to adopt a more sustainable and compassionate way of life.

Bryan Dennstedt, Real Men Eat Plants, 1 808-500-7637, [email protected]

SOURCE Real Men Eat Plants