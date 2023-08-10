PREDICTif Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Strategic Growth

Todd will drive the company's sales revenue growth and enhance customer relationships.

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PREDICTif Solutions, a leading AWS (Amazon Web Services) analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence system integrator partner, is thrilled to welcome Todd Perrine as its Chief Revenue Officer to drive the company's US market expansion.

Todd brings extensive industry experience and a proven record of accomplishment of sales leadership with AWS partners which, combined with knowledge and insights from his tenure at AWS, make him an invaluable addition to PREDICTif Solution's leadership team.

"We are delighted that Todd joins us and will lead our talented sales team," said Jeff Huang, CEO of PREDICTif Solutions. "Todd's strategic vision, demonstrated success in building highly effective sales teams, and AWS expertise align with our aspirations and commitment to customer success. As we continue to invest in our future, Todd will play a pivotal role in developing our revenue team, building alliances, enhancing our marketing efforts, and ensuring our long-term success. We could not be more excited to have him on board."

Todd's deep understanding of AWS technologies and solutions makes him uniquely positioned to spearhead PREDICTif's Sales, Marketing and Alliance team growth. Under his strategic guidance, the company aims to earn the prestigious Premier tier status by 2025.

"I am ecstatic to join the PREDICTif Solutions team," said Todd. "PREDICTif has built a strong foundation as an industry leader in data analytics, ML/AI, and I am excited to leverage my experience and passion for customer success to contribute to its continued growth and success while creating outstanding value for our clients."

About PREDICTif Solutions

PREDICTif Solutions is a leading consulting partner for AWS analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence solutions. With 17 years of experience in delivering cutting-edge services, PREDICTif helps businesses harness the full potential of AWS technologies to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and achieve their goals.

###

Media Contact

Jane Ivey, PREDICTif, (713) 457-7474, jane.ivey@predictifsolutions.com

SOURCE PREDICTif