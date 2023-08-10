Philip Larson announces the release of 'A Few Memorable Days'

An experienced adventurer explores the world over five decades in some of its most accessible places

BOONE, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philip Larson marked late July with the release of "A Few Memorable Days" (published by Archway Publishing). It relates the travel log of an experienced adventurer as he explored the world over five decades, and visited some of its most inaccessible places.

Larson began delivering newspapers in his hometown of Boone, Iowa, when he was 10 years old. One afternoon while walking his paper route he looked up in the sky and noticed a narrow, white cloud developing behind an airplane. Although he had never seen a contrail before, he knew what it was. What he did not know is how the advancements in jet aircraft would revolutionize travel and enable a young Iowa paper carrier to one day explore all seven continents. He hiked, canoed, rode motorcycles, and traveled in automobiles, planes, trains, and ships.

In a fascinating chronicling of his travels, Larson shares a glimpse into his global adventures as he journeyed from the frozen lakes of arctic Canada to the outback of Australia to the barren Namib Desert of western Africa as well as many more destinations. As he leads other travel adventurers through his experiences, Larson details a frigid New Year's Eve camping trip in northern Minnesota, an 180-mile trek on the back trails of Nepal, a memorable campsite in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula as a typhoon blew in from the Sea of Okhotsk, and much more.

"The travel accounts in this book relate the experiences I encountered during my visits to countries around the world. They occurred over many years," Larson says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answered, "Wherever I traveled, I found the places, cultures, and people fascinating. I hope these accounts convey some of the feelings I experienced when I lived those adventures." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843847-a-few-memorable-days

About the Author

Philip Larson has been a long-time member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers where he served as president and chairman of the board. He is a member of the Travelers Century Club, a Fellow of the Explorers Club of New York. Larson resides in Iowa.

