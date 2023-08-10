PropTech Breakthrough Announces Winners Of Third Annual Awards Program

Distinguished Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the latest round of Real Estate Technology Innovators to win in their 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"In recent years, the real estate industry has been firmly in the throes of digital transformation. From digitization, data access, and mobile, cutting edge technologies are being applied across the entire property ecosystem revolutionizing the space as we know it. We set out to recognize those leading the charge in this transformative new era," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "From smart buildings to AI, construction, real estate finance, and even advances in architecture, the breakthrough winners in our third annual program represent excellence, creativity, hard work and success in the field of real estate technology."

The 2023 award winners have been evaluated by an independent panel of real-estate professionals who, together, bring a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise to the judging process. The winning companies, services and products are selected on a number of varying criteria such as Innovation, Performance, Ease of Use, Functionality, Value, and Impact.

The 2023 PropTech Winners Include:

Financing and Financial Services

Alternative Financing Platform of the Year: RenoFi

Property Management

Commercial Property Management Platform of the Year: VendorPM

Tenant Portal Solution of the Year: RentRedi

Property Management Company of the Year: BH

Shared Space

Residential Shared Space Platform of the Year: SALTO Homelok, SALTO Systems

List, Search and Marketplaces

Real Estate Search Solution of the Year: Entera

Land Resource Marketplace of the Year: LandGate

Leasing and Leasing Management

Residential Leasing Platform of the Year: Best Egg

Overall Lease Management Company of the Year: Leasecake

Property Closing

Appraisal Solution of the Year: Apprise by Walker Dunlap

Data and Analytics

Real Estate Analytics Platform of the Year: HqO

Residential Data Management Platform of the Year: Cloudastructure

Overall Data Management Platform of the Year: Cherre

Facilities Management

Preventative Maintenance Solution of the Year: Fyxt

Property Maintenance Platform of the Year: Mezo

Facilities Management Innovation of the Year: FM:Systems

Insurance

Home Insurance Innovation of the Year: QUBIE

Construction Tech

Building Materials Innovation of the Year: Prime Wall™ Framing System, BamCore

Construction Robotics Solution of the Year: Skyline Robotics

Overall Construction Tech Solution of the Year: TestFit

Home Improvement

Home Improvement Management Solution of the Year: Freemodel

Overall Home Improvement Platform of the Year: Curbio

Industry Leadership

Overall PropTech Solution of the Year: Easy Knock

