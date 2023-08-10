PropTech Breakthrough Announces Winners Of Third Annual Awards Program

Distinguished Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the latest round of Real Estate Technology Innovators to win in their 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"In recent years, the real estate industry has been firmly in the throes of digital transformation. From digitization, data access, and mobile, cutting edge technologies are being applied across the entire property ecosystem revolutionizing the space as we know it. We set out to recognize those leading the charge in this transformative new era," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "From smart buildings to AI, construction, real estate finance, and even advances in architecture, the breakthrough winners in our third annual program represent excellence, creativity, hard work and success in the field of real estate technology."
The 2023 award winners have been evaluated by an independent panel of real-estate professionals who, together, bring a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise to the judging process. The winning companies, services and products are selected on a number of varying criteria such as Innovation, Performance, Ease of Use, Functionality, Value, and Impact.
The 2023 PropTech Winners Include:
Financing and Financial Services
Alternative Financing Platform of the Year: RenoFi
Property Management
Commercial Property Management Platform of the Year: VendorPM
Tenant Portal Solution of the Year: RentRedi
Property Management Company of the Year: BH
Shared Space
Residential Shared Space Platform of the Year: SALTO Homelok, SALTO Systems
List, Search and Marketplaces
Real Estate Search Solution of the Year: Entera
Land Resource Marketplace of the Year: LandGate
Leasing and Leasing Management
Residential Leasing Platform of the Year: Best Egg
Overall Lease Management Company of the Year: Leasecake
Property Closing
Appraisal Solution of the Year: Apprise by Walker Dunlap
Data and Analytics
Real Estate Analytics Platform of the Year: HqO
Residential Data Management Platform of the Year: Cloudastructure
Overall Data Management Platform of the Year: Cherre
Facilities Management
Preventative Maintenance Solution of the Year: Fyxt
Property Maintenance Platform of the Year: Mezo
Facilities Management Innovation of the Year: FM:Systems
Insurance
Home Insurance Innovation of the Year: QUBIE
Construction Tech
Building Materials Innovation of the Year: Prime Wall™ Framing System, BamCore
Construction Robotics Solution of the Year: Skyline Robotics
Overall Construction Tech Solution of the Year: TestFit
Home Improvement
Home Improvement Management Solution of the Year: Freemodel
Overall Home Improvement Platform of the Year: Curbio
Industry Leadership
Overall PropTech Solution of the Year: Easy Knock
