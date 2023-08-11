Pulse Health Launches Google Analytics 4 Integration to Better Support the Life Science Industry

The company's GA4 integration is now available, enabling its life science customers to gain even more insights into the performance of a brand's digital messaging to healthcare professionals.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pulse Health, a leading provider of cloud-based technology and services for the life science industry, announced that it has completed its integration of Google Analytics 4 (GA4) within the Pulse Engagement Cloud. This feature is immediately available to all customers.

Pulse Health's Google Analytics 4 Integration will give users a more complete way to understand the impact of the brand's non-personal messaging to its healthcare professionals, allowing deeper insight and visibility into visitor interactions. The GA4 plugin reinforces Pulse Health's overall commitment to providing its clients with the most robust offering of integrations, whether pharma focused or generalized technologies.

"With the launch of GA4, our life science clients will have a deeper understanding of how their audience is engaging and with what content. As always, we'll continue powering their HCP messaging via email, SMS, banners, all while providing even more visibility to their overall traffic data." said Ryan Alovis, Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Health. "There is a CRM blind spot when it comes to the emerging biotech, or small to mid-size pharma companies, and we want them to know that we're purpose built to help them grow."

Widely known as the only life science focused omnichannel platform that offers an emphasis on NPI-driven integrations, quality HCP and patient data, all with built-in customer support to assist in executing and monitoring campaigns. The platform has a proven track record of upping script lift, most recently finalizing a third-party impact review, showing Pulse was responsible for yielding a 15% lift in scripts written for one of their brands. Pulse Health is committed to bringing effective solutions to an industry that is plagued with inefficiencies ranging from disparate data sources to the reliance of multiple single-feature industry generic platforms, absentee client support, or the inability to access actionable data in real-time.

In addition to the GA4 integration, Pulse Health has recently announced its integration with Smarty Streets, enabling its pharma partners to validate over 160 million USPS addresses plus over 15 million non-postal addresses. By offering Smarty Streets via the Pulse Engagement Cloud, customers can have access to real-time hygiene to maintain the highest quality database and optimization of tactic delivery.

For more information on how Pulse Health is powering digital engagement for the life science industry, visit https://pulsehealth.tech/

About Pulse Health

Pulse Health is an industry leader in cloud-based non-personal promotional engagement software and services for the life science industry. Powering a brands journey from launch to life. Pulse Health's suite of products range from Pulse Engagement Cloud, Pulse Sample Management, Pulse HCP & Patient Data Access, Pulse Insights, and Pulse MCM Tactics. Pulse Health's client base range from emerging biotech bringing their brands to commercialization, to global pharmaceutical companies looking to amplify their existing brands.

Media Contact

Krissy Goelz, Pulse Health, (888) 888-4115, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE Pulse Health