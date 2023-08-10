Quorum Cyber Soars: Grabs Spot On The Enterprise Security Tech 2023 Cyber Top 20 List For Growth & Innovation

Quorum Cyber, founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today announced that it has been named to the Enterprise Security Tech 2023 Cyber Top 20 awards list for Security Services Innovator. The company was honored due to doubling its headcount since March 2022, increasing revenue by 85% from 2021 to 2022, becoming a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, and achieving a 94% reduction in its customers' cybersecurity teams to research and process hundreds of security alerts per day.

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Top, 20 awards list recognizes the top cybersecurity companies providing the most value to the market based on technical product/service innovation, industry analyst recognition, customer testimony, diversity and inclusion initiatives, talent development initiatives, and giving back to the cyber community.

"Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving battle, where the enemy constantly seeks new avenues to breach our defenses. To secure our digital world, relentless innovation is not an option; it's an imperative," said Jack Campbell, Editor of Enterprise Security Tech. "Only through continuous advancement can we stay ahead of threats, safeguarding data. We're honored to be able to recognize these leaders for the advancement that they are bringing to the market and their contributions to the fight against cyber threats."

Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member. In 2022, it was the first cybersecurity company headquartered in the UK, and one of the first few worldwide, to be verified by Microsoft for its Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR) service.

In just over seven years since its founding, Quorum Cyber has grown to 180 employees representing 18 nationalities. In 2023, the company opened a U.S. office to expand its customer portfolio across North America—after already having ten U.S. customers in the health, retail, travel, finance, and technology markets.

"We are pleased to be named to the Enterprise Security Tech 2023 Cyber Top 20 awards list. This recognition underscores our commitment to pioneering cybersecurity solutions and reflects our relentless pursuit of growth and cybersecurity excellence," said Scott Abney, Chief Revenue Officer, Quorum Cyber.

About Enterprise Security Tech

Enterprise Security Tech is a specialized cyber media company with a global presence. The Enterprise Security Tech blog is a cybersecurity blog written for CISOs, CIOs, and security-minded CEOs that brings together critical news, expert insights, and product information to help security leaders make informed business decisions. Enterprise Security Tech is also home to The Cyber Jack Podcast, which brings listeners the latest cybersecurity insights via security experts from around the industry. For more information about Enterprise Security Tech, visit our website.

About Quorum Cyber

Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the U.K., with over 150 customers on four continents. Our mission is to protect teams and organizations from the rising cyber-attack threat, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile and unpredictable digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

