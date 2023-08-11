RevSpring Executive Kenneth Stoll Honored with Healthcare Financial Management Association Individual Achievement Award

Receives 2023 Frederick C. Morgan Individual Achievement Award for lifelong contributions to HFMA

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, proudly announces that Kenneth Stoll, RevSpring vice president of strategic accounts, has received the 2023 Frederick C. Morgan Individual Achievement Award. The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) presented Stoll with the award at its 2023 Annual Conference for his lifelong contributions to HFMA and the healthcare finance profession.

"It's an honor to receive the Individual Achievement Award from HFMA," said Stoll. "I have been very fortunate throughout my career and always have made an effort to pay it forward, whether that involves giving back to the Columbus, Ohio area, serving HFMA or helping clients reach their goals."

Stoll's HFMA membership spans more than 25 years, during which he has held numerous volunteer roles at the local, regional and national levels. For nearly 20 years, he was a board member of the Central Ohio Chapter, including serving as chapter president and chair from 2007-11. In this term, Stoll led efforts that increased membership satisfaction rates and resulted in the chapter winning six national HFMA awards in 2010.

Since 2019, Stoll has served as chair of the Central Ohio Gives Back Committee, which, among other community efforts, has donated more than 40,000 much-needed socks to the homeless population in Columbus. Beyond Ohio, Stoll held regional executive roles from 2011-13, representing seven local chapters from Michigan and Ohio. Nationally, Stoll was appointed to an HFMA committee tasked with reinventing the chapter volunteer experience from 2015-19.

Stoll joined RevSpring in 2020 as vice president of strategic accounts. In this role, he proactively identifies RevSpring solutions that can help existing clients optimize their patient engagement and billing strategies. Stoll has made significant contributions during his tenure with RevSpring, which include leading the company in sales last year, an achievement he is on pace to repeat this year.

"We join HFMA in applauding Ken for his decades of service," said Casey Williams, senior vice president, engagement and payment applications, RevSpring. "Through decades of delivering results and giving back, he has earned the trust and respect of revenue cycle management professionals, making him an inspiring colleague and effective steward of the RevSpring name. We are honored to have him on our team."

Stoll is a graduate from Wittenberg University and has lived in Westerville, Ohio, with his wife Kelly, for the past 33 years. In addition to the Individual Achievement Award, he has been recognized repeatedly for his service by the HFMA, receiving the Central Ohio Chapter's George Gevis Award; the Dick Schrock Award for promoting collaboration among HFMA chapters; and the President's Gavel and Pin; and more.

About RevSpring

RevSpring leads the market in engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful patient engagement suite, spanning the clinical, administrative and financial experience. RevSpring's OmniChannel communications and payment solutions are backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service to payment, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers, members and patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

