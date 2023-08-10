SAFE Interns Gain Citizenship Insight, Spruce Up 'Single Mom Strong' Childcare Center

SAFE Credit Union summer interns learn about corporate citizenship and the power of giving back while volunteering at area childcare for single moms.

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students from the Sacramento area's Cordova, Mesa Verde and Rio Linda high schools recently rolled up their sleeves to make a difference for single moms and their kids this summer.

The students, enrolled in SAFE Credit Union's annual corporate summer internship program, painted classrooms and sorted donations for Citrus Heights-based Single Mom Strong at their Single Mom Empowerment Center.

"We are a very small team with a large mission," says Single Mom Strong founder and Executive Director Tara Taylor. "Community support like this makes all the world of difference to us."

The center, home to Single Mom Strong's EmpowerME Preschool & Childcare programs, provides discounted, high-quality preschool and childcare to meet the needs of the children of single parents.

SAFE's corporate two-week internship – offering students a behind-the-scenes look at the credit union's operations including meeting with SAFE CEO Faye Nabhani – includes volunteering at a nonprofit.

"Our internship program strives to teach interns not only about our day-to-day and back-office operations but to also provide them with a big picture of what it means to work for a socially responsible company," says SAFE Credit Union Certified Financial Wellness Educator and intern coordinator Savannah Brown.

Intern Nicole Vasques enjoyed volunteering. "I think it's nice giving back to the community too," she says. "It's great to know we are here to help single parents."

The students spruced up the center's two preschool and pre-K classrooms.

"We have 3- to 4- and 5-year-olds playing and running around all day, so clearly the walls get dirty," Taylor says. "We are really grateful to have the students come here to make sure the rooms stay inviting."

Intern Jaiden Domingo says he was impressed with SAFE's commitment to the community. "More companies should give back," he says.

Intern Danielle Yeater says the effort "shows that SAFE is a good company willing to get people out to volunteer."

At the Empowerment Center, Single Mom Strong serves nearly 800 single mothers by hosting events to create connections, providing life and career coaching, and distributing free professional clothing.

SAFE's interns learn about banking principles, receive resume-building guidance and engage in mock interviews, and develop a marketing campaign for SAFE their high school student-run branches.

