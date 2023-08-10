Salto Systems Named 2023 "Residential Shared Space Platform Of The Year" By PropTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

LOS ANGELES, August 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that SALTO Systems, a leading manufacturer of electronic access control and operating system solutions that provide a keyless experience, is the recipient of the "Residential Shared Space Platform Of The Year" award in the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.

SALTO Homelok is a smart access control platform offering convenience, security and cost efficiency for both landlords and tenants in multifamily residential and co-living properties. The platform is outfitted with intelligent, wire-free and virtually networked electronic locking SVN technology, comprising of both hardware and software that enables the smart building ecosystem with no need of additional server infrastructure. Homelok gives both residents and facility managers the reassurance of robust 24/7 security along with data protection and privacy. Using a unique combination of cloud-based and stand-alone access technology it can be fully integrated across property management systems.

Homelok features cloud management, allowing for full control of all access functions and features from the Homelok web app for both management and residents. With simplified key management, tenants can share and provide access from their apartment unit via their phone. It provides access to authorized smart and mobile credentials for residents, visitors and staff.

Property Managers can take advantage of better lead management and more efficient scheduling of viewings/access to properties. In addition, the solution can integrate with booking systems in order to streamline usage and management of Coworking and Shared Spaces within the development. Homelok also integrates with third parties to create a comprehensive Smart Living Platform.

"We designed Homelok to meet growing demand for connected home living and enable greater control and visibility. The result is the best access control solution of its kind. Thank you to PropTech Breakthrough for understanding that by putting the tenant in control of their security and convenience, we've created a win-win for landlords and tenants," said Frederik Troester, General Manager for SALTO Systems Oceania. "Securing any type of property and access need - from apartment doors to perimeter access points and common areas - reduces the costs associated with maintenance, increases overall satisfaction of inhabitants, as well as creates new opportunities for revenue streams."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the real estate technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,700 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"Homelok offers an incredible value proposition with its total Smart Building Ecosystem designed to meet the needs of multifamily property managers and deliver an unparalleled tenant experience in today's connected home market. This makes Homelok our choice for 'Residential Shared Space Platform of the Year,'" said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. "By blurring the lines between technology and real estate, Homelok offers comprehensive features, capabilities, proprietary software and hardware technologies, and serves as a one-stop shop for all access control needs. It is the ultimate solution that will revolutionize the way people interact with their properties and offer a new level of security and convenience."

####

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

About SALTO Systems

SALTO Systems develops and manufactures advanced and reliable wireless electronic locking and access control smart solutions that provide a smoother, more comfortable, and secure daily life for the people using our systems. We bring added value to our clients, making it easier for decision-making and smarter management of facilities. Our goal is to not only be within the top three companies in our sector in the world, but to also be your number one smart electronic access control provider. As an organization, we intend to create an ecosystem of end users, clients, partners, collaborators, and suppliers with whom we build long-lasting, win-win relationships guided by closeness, flexibility, integrity, and trust. For more information visit saltosystems.com

Media Contact

Bryan Vaughn, PropTech Breakthrough Awards, 949.529.4120, [email protected]

FREDERIK TROESTER, SALTO SYSTEMS, +61 3 8683 9782, f.troester@saltosystems.com

SOURCE PropTech Breakthrough Awards