SavATree Merges with Atlas Tree Service, Expands Reach in Utah

BEDFORD, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub, and lawn care, has announced a merger with Utah-based Atlas Tree Service. This partnership creates SavATree's 3rd branch location in Utah and its 82nd nationwide.

Atlas Tree Service is a highly regarded company in the Utah community and the green industry as a whole, with a loyal customer base and reputation for superior service. They specialize in all aspects of arboriculture including plant health care services for discerning homeowners in the greater Salt Lake City area. Owner of Atlas Tree Service, Johnny Atkin, along with his dedicated team will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to serving the greater Utah community.

"This partnership marks an exciting opportunity for all of our team at Atlas Tree Service. With SavATree's resources and expertise, we'll be able to expand our lawn care service offering, while continuing to deliver the level of service and expertise that our customers have come to expect from us. SavATree has been building an incredible brand in Utah and I'm excited for us to continue to grow as the leader in quality tree, shrub, and lawn care in the state," said Johnny Atkin, owner of Atlas Tree Service.

"We are delighted to welcome the exceptional team at Atlas Tree Service aboard. Their depth in expertise and dedication to delivering top-tier customer service align perfectly with SavATree's core values. By joining forces, we not only expand our presence in Utah but also strengthen our ability to serve and add value to their loyal client base. We look forward to the shared success that lies ahead," said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes.

