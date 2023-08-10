Slone Partners Places Robert McMahon as Member of Board of Directors at OraSure Technologies

New director brings more than 30 years of experience as a senior finance business leader

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, has announced the placement of Robert McMahon as a member of the Board of Directors at OraSure Technologies, Inc., a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services.

McMahon has more than 30 years of experience as a senior finance business leader and currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Agilent Technologies where he is responsible for finance, audit, treasury, tax, and investor relations.

Prior to his work for Agilent, McMahon spent four years serving as CFO for Hologic, where he led a team that reshaped the product portfolio and significantly improved company performance and profitability. He also spent more than 20 years at Johnson & Johnson where he held numerous leadership positions with key responsibilities that spanned corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, financial roadmaps, portfolio optimization, enterprise valuation, divestiture management, and business leadership. At OraSure, McMahon will serve as a Class II Director with an initial term expiring at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"Robert McMahon has extensive and impressive leadership experience in high-performing organizations, where he has driven growth and increased profitability," said Leslie Loveless, Slone Partners CEO. "He brings an extraordinary depth of knowledge through a highly refined financial management lens to the Board of Directors at OraSure."

"We are pleased to welcome Robert McMahon to our Board and recognize the tremendous value that he will contribute to our team," said Mara Aspinall, Chair of the Board of Directors of OraSure. "Bob's healthcare expertise, complemented by the depth of his financial acumen, comes at the right time in OraSure's transformation journey. Our strong leadership team led by Carrie Eglinton Manner, President and CEO, have made important strides in strengthening our foundation, elevating our core growth, and accelerating our profitability."

McMahon holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Central Florida and a Bachelor's degree from the University of Florida.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, medical device, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES

OraSure Technologies, Inc. empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis, provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services, and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician's offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit http://www.orasure.com.

