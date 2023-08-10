SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art – New exhibition at northside Chicago gallery highlights the story of artists emerging from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic to create a large series of paintings and companion structures. Opening reception on Friday, August 11, and mid-run reception Friday, September 8, 2023.

CHICAGO, August 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art, located at 1527 N. Ashland Avenue, launches its second exhibition featuring Tom Robinson and Loralyn Kumlin, "Creative Emergence from the Pandemic: Paintings, Miniatures, Wood Mosaics, and Imagery Boxes." The show runs from August 11 - October 14, 2023. The opening reception is on Friday, August 11, from 5-8 pm. A mid-run reception will be held on Friday, September 8, from 5-8 pm.

In the early months of isolation during the pandemic, artists Tom Robinson and Loralyn Kumlin began renovating a huge vintage dollhouse that they found discarded in a Chicago alley. They collected and furnished the rooms with miniature furniture and accessories and then made miniature copies of their full-scale artwork to adorn the walls of the dollhouse. Wonderful work emerged from that effort as they moved on to create their own structures, paintings, and miniatures. Their new work and the dollhouse are featured in the exhibition.

SoNa Chicago is proud to feature the work of these two artists, who have been colleagues and friends for decades. Tom Robinson is a multi-media artist who uses woods, watercolors, oils, acrylics, and other components to create portraits, oil paintings, sculptures, and more. Loralyn Kumlin's paintings are rich in color, figurative, and expressive. They both make companion pieces in 3D that incorporate their paintings in miniature and give further expression to the paintings.

"Tom's portraits draw the viewer into the personality of his subjects with sensitivity and mystery," said gallery owner Laura Botwinick. Tom's work on the dollhouse morphed into a series of miniature galleries that have elaborate construction, including spectacular wood flooring and lighting, and which incorporate miniatures of his different series of artwork over the years.

"Loralyn's paintings and imagery boxes reflect the human experience with fanciful expression." said curator Molly O'Donnell. "Her portraits of relatively unknown figures and known heroes are an homage to our country's history and the many contributions of women to the accomplishments of our time." The current show features several pieces from her series of colorful portraits of Women Who Have Resisted.

The work of other SoNa Chicago artists is on view in the Gallery Annex. They include Kermit Berg, Sharon Bladholm, Tita Brady, Monica J. Brown, Jill Kolker,Nicholas Sistler, and Paul Somers. Beautiful pieces by jewelry artists Melle Finelli and Christy Klug are in the gallery.

SoNa Chicago Contemporary Art is a new art gallery on the north side of Chicago. The gallery features paintings, ceramics, photography, jewelry, textiles, sculpture, and mixed media and will feature music, poetry, literature, and theater.

Contact: Laura Botwinick, Phone: (773) 513-4436, Email: [email protected] Gallery website: https://sonachicagoart.com/

