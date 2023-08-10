Standard Process Donates 61,000 Meals Through its 8th Annual One Day, One Bottle, One Meal Event

The donations supported Feeding America and more than 200 food banks across the nation

PALMYRA, Wis., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard Process® has announced the donation of 61,000 meals to a network of more than 200 food banks across the nation as part of the company's ongoing commitment to change lives through whole food nutrition. The donation — which supported Feeding America® — was made possible through the company's 8th annual One Day, One Bottle, One Meal event, which was held on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

"I look forward to this event every year because it gives us an opportunity to partner with our employees and customers and continue to show what's possible when people come together" said Standard Process President and CEO Charlie DuBois.

Standard Process has donated one meal for every Standard Process, MediHerb®, and Standard Process Veterinary Formulas™ product sold since the one-day event launched in 2016. The effort has resulted in more than 505,000 donated meals to help fight hunger across the country.

About Standard Process Inc.

Standard Process is a third-generation, family-owned company that has been a leader in making whole food-based supplements since 1929. From the company's certified organic farm at its Palmyra, Wisconsin headquarters to the Nutrition Innovation Center in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and changes lives through whole food-based nutrition.

Learn more about Standard Process and find a health care professional who sells company products at: https://www.standardprocess.com/

