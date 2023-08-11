Boston, MA (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 -- The Integritus Group, a retail loss prevention and asset protection consulting firm, is excited to welcome Mark Simson as an Investor and Board Member. With executive-level experience in financial management across various industries, Mark brings a big-picture vision in identifying opportunities and implementing effective systems to drive business growth.

Mark has a reputation for being a performance-focused, success-driven professional, adept at managing group dynamics and leading high-caliber teams. He is known for his outstanding leadership, organizational, and interpersonal capabilities, which make him a valuable addition to The Integritus Group's executive team.

Prior to joining The Integritus Group, Mark served as Chief Financial Officer for Intralogic Solutions, where he was responsible for all day-to-day financial and operational management of the company. He implemented enterprise resource planning (ERP) across the entire organization to refine business processes and enhance operational efficiency.

As Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for DTIQ, Mark oversaw daily financial reporting to be presented to the board of directors and senior lenders as part of internal reporting. He managed the development and implementation of ERP systems throughout the organization, ensuring adherence of current operational processes to financial reporting. Mark's experience in business restructuring, acquisition, and integration makes him an excellent addition to The Integritus Group's executive team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark Simson as an investor and Board Member," said Ezri Silver, President of The Integritus Group. "His extensive experience and expertise in financial management will be invaluable in helping us continue to grow and succeed as a company. With Mark on board, we are confident that we can maintain our position as a leader in the retail loss prevention and asset protection industry."

Mark Simson is a seasoned financial strategist with a proven track record of success in financial modeling and reporting, strategic planning and implementation, facility administration, and business process improvement. His extensive experience in managing finances for companies across various industries makes him a perfect fit for The Integritus Group, as it continues to expand its services in the retail industry. Mark's addition to the team is a clear indication of the company's commitment to delivering exceptional services to its clients while maintaining a strong financial standing.

"As a Board Member of The Integritus Group, I am excited to work with the executive team to drive growth and help the company achieve its goals," said Mark. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in financial management to help The Integritus Group continue to succeed in a rapidly evolving market."

Mark is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the State University of New York in Albany. Mark Simson is an avid runner having run 10 marathons to date.

The Integritus Group is thrilled to welcome Mark Simson as its new board member and is excited about the opportunities ahead for the organization. To learn more about The Integritus Group and its services, visit http://www.TheIntegritusGroup.com today.

