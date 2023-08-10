Unitek College to Receive Several Awards for California Locations

The San Jose and Hayward Campuses will be presented with 2022 – 2023 ACCSC School of Excellence and Distinction Awards

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unitek College is thrilled to announce that on September 20, 2023, they will be presented with a 2022 – 2023 ACCSC School of Excellence Award for their San Jose Campus. In addition, they will receive a 2022 – 2023 ACCSC School of Distinction Award for their Hayward campus. Dr. Navneet Bhasin, Chief Operations Officer and Milo Jocson, Regional Director of Operations will accept the awards on behalf of both campuses. This prestigious ceremony will be held at the ACCSC's Professional Development Conference in Arlington, Virginia.

"It is with great excitement that we announce our accomplishments in San Jose and Hayward," said Dr. Bhasin. "We are so thrilled to receive these awards from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). Since 1965, ACCSC has been at the forefront of establishing and advancing quality education for private, postsecondary career schools and colleges. To be chosen by this organization is an honor and a privilege."

The School of Excellence Award highlights institutions that have demonstrated exceptional student achievement, while the ACCSC School of Distinction Award commends institutions that have produced educational programs of the highest quality. As a School of Excellence and Distinction, Unitek College will be formally recognized throughout the 2023 ACCSC Professional Development Conference. The goal of ACCSC is one that Unitek shares: Building partnerships to ensure quality education that improves student success in the workforce.

"At Unitek, we care greatly about our students," said Shalini Kumar, Campus Director of the Unitek College San Jose campus. "As an institution that provides various student-run initiatives, we are committed to student excellence while educating the next generation. We believe academia and inclusivity are vital when it comes to supporting the future of healthcare. This recognition provides validation that we are exceeding our mission to serve our students in San Jose."

Neena Chauhan, Campus Director of the Unitek College Hayward campus, added: "We have created a welcoming culture of inclusiveness where everything we do in Hayward is centered around our students. We are committed to quality education because it is what our students, our staff, and our community deserves."

The San Jose and Hayward campuses will be honored by ACCSC at the Professional Development Conference which runs from September 18th to the 20th. Leaders from academia and healthcare will have the chance to promote student growth, strengthen support for workforce development, and help fill the skills gap in the United States. Join Unitek College and other school representatives for a celebration of educational achievements at the Professional Development Conference.

Unitek College is one of California's reputable healthcare and nursing colleges. Every Unitek program teaches the clinical technique and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

Media Contact

David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek College, (949) 590-4888, [email protected]

SOURCE Unitek College